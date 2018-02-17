Toast Of New York's sire Thewayyouare dies aged 13

Thewayyouare: on his way to winning the Criterium International at two

Haras de Corlay is lamenting the loss of its resident stallion Thewayyouare after the Normandy operation announced the death of the 13-year-old son of Kingmambo on its Facebook page on Friday.

A top-class two-year-old who won the Criterium International for Andre Fabre, Thewayyouare boasted a classy pedigree as he was a half-brother to three-time Group 1 heroine Peeping Fawn and out of the Group 1-placed Sadler's Wells mare Maryinsky.

He was from the family of outstanding champions Spinning World, Aldebaran and El Gran Senor.

Retired to stud after unplaced efforts in the Prix Ganay and Tattersalls Gold Cup, Thewayyouare began his stallion career at Ashford Stud in Kentucky at a fee of $10,000.

The following season he was switched to Coolmore's Irish base in County Tipperary where he spent five years before moving to Gestut Romerhof in Germany.

At the end of 2016 it was announced that Sean Tiernan of Peak Thoroughbreds and Bernard Stoffel of Blue Spirit Bloodstock had brokered a deal for the Thewayyouare to stand at Haras de Corlay.

By far his best performer is his first-crop son Toast Of New York, who won four races, including the 2014 UAE Derby, and also finished runner-up in that year's Breeders' Cup Classic.

