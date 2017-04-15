Tivaci the first Group 1 winner for Fastnet Rock as damsire

Leading shuttle stallion Fastnet Rock passed a notable milestone in his stallion career on Saturday when Tivaci became his first Group 1 winner as a broodmare sire in the All Aged Stakes over 7f at Randwick in Australia.

Tivaci was gaining a deserved success at the highest level having won two Group 3s and finished third in the Group 1 Toorak Handicap and Cantala Stakes.

The Mike Moroney-trained four-year-old became the 18th Group/Grade 1 winner for late sire High Chaparral and is likely to be retired to start his stallion career at Waikato Stud in New Zealand, although he could take in the Queensland Winter Carnival.

“We’ll have a meeting now as to whether we race on or whether he goes to stud but I’d say that will be it,” said Moroney.

“He’s probably the fastest son of High Chaparral in the world, I would think. He’s by a great sire and proving to be a sire of sires too so he’s going to a great home.”

Tivaci was bred by the late legendary trainer Bart Cummings and is the first foal out of Breccia, a winning half-sister to Toorak Handicap winner Allez Wonder.

His half-brother from the first crop of Dundeel was not sold at A$220,000 at this month's Inglis Easter Yearling Sale. That colt was bred by Bell View Park Stud and was sold for A$70,000 at Inglis in 2013.

Tivaci himself was picked up by Paul Moroney at the same sale in 2014 for A$250,000.

He is one of six Pattern winners out of Fastnet Rock mares alongside Chabaud (by Lookin At Lucky), New Predator (New Approach), Omei Sword (High Chaparral), Santa Ana Lane (Lope De Vega) and Shees Flawless (Fully Fledged).

Fastnet Rock, a 15-year-old son of Danehill who shuttles between Coolmore's bases in New South Wales and County Tipperary, has 27 top-level winners to his credit.

He is bound to make his mark as a broodmare sire in the northern hemisphere in time as he has produced high-class fillies and mares such as Diamondsandrubies, Intricately and Qualify - and on Saturday another, Zhukova, scored in the Listed Noblesse Stakes at Cork.

