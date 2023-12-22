ThoroughBid to host Racing For A Reason sale for charitable causes

The Racing For A Reason Online Charity Auction, hosted by ThoroughBid, will be launched on January 1 with a list of lots including yard visits and stallion nominations.

The auction will donate 100 per cent of the proceeds equally between the Irish Cancer Society and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and has been orchestrated by Simon Besanson.

A total of 123 lots have been taken, 67 of which are stallion nominations. A remarkable range goes from Night Wish, Ocovango, Triple Threat, Way To Paris, and Fifty Stars to Inns Of Court, Shaman and Dawn Approach. You can find them all here.

Of the 37 trainers donating a yard visit, notable inclusions from either side of the Irish Sea are Nicky Henderson, Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Lucinda Russell and Henry de Bromhead. There is a two-year membership to the Byerley Indians racing syndicate, some horse clipping and dog-boarding, and even a pair of Fran Berry's breeches.

Bidding for the charity auction will go live at 9am on New Year’s Day and will run for one week until January 7.

There's even a pair of breeches donated by Fran Berry - should they be of interest Credit: Patrick McCann

Sinead Gillespie, the national fundraising lead of the Irish Cancer Society, said: "We cannot thank ThoroughBid enough for hosting the Racing For A Reason online charity auction. We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to those who so generously donated lots for the auction itself.

“The Irish Cancer Society receives only five per cent of its funding from the government, so it’s because of fundraising efforts like the Racing For A Reason online charity auction that we can provide free services and supports, to ensure nobody in Ireland faces cancer alone.

“Your generosity provides free information, vital services like our freephone support line 1800 200 700, patient travel, night nursing and funds ground-breaking cancer research to support people affected by cancer across the country. On behalf of those who benefit from this support, thank you.”

Besanson said: "I’m in awe at how well received and supported the Racing For A Reason Charity Online Auction has been and at how much attention it has attracted.

"The charities involved are very close to my heart, the whole enterprise being inspired by my father’s cancer diagnosis, and it’s so heartening to see such kind offerings from top trainers, studs and racing businesses in both the UK and Ireland. I can’t wait to see bidding get under way.”

Read this next:

Coolmore reveals fees for National Hunt roster including newcomers Hurricane Lane, Pyledriver and Bolshoi Ballet

'We hope they follow in their footsteps' - hope and confidence in Vadeni and Erevann to take on Aga Khan stallion mantle