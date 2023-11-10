'This will be a very special season' - Etreham unveils 2024 line-up and fees

Group 1 winner Onesto will begin his stud career at Haras d’Etreham in 2024 at a fee of €12,500.

The four-year-old son of Frankel was bred by Diamond Creek Farm out of the Sea The Stars mare Onshore, and hails from one of Juddmonte’s most illustrious families, that of Hasili. After selling at Book 1 for 185,000gns, he realised $535,000 at the Ocala Spring Sale in 2021.

He went on to justify that hefty price tag by earning £1,168,830 in a fine career headlined by his Grand Prix de Paris victory last summer. He also won the Group 2 Prix Greffulhe and performed creditably in a number of other Group 1s, notably last year’s Irish Champion Stakes, in which he finished a close second to Luxembourg.

D’Etreham’s Nicolas de Chambure said: “This will be a very special season at Etreham because we welcome Onesto with pride and great enthusiasm, and because 2024 will see the first progeny of our young stallions Hello Youmzain and Persian King on the track. These are important and highly motivating events for a stud farm.”

He added: “We are committed to offering breeders the very best and we are delighted to be able to offer stallion profiles such as these for the new breeding season.”

Onesto is currently being syndicated, with some shares still available.

Dual Group 1 winner Hello Youmzain, the only son of Kodiac at stud in France, remains at €22,500 for 2024.

D’Etreham’s press release stated: “The first yearlings of Hello Youmzain are powerful, good walkers who show signs of precocity, and they have raised bids of up to €300,000, for an average of €80,000.

“Some of his 110 offspring born in 2022 are already declared in training, with professionals such as André Fabre, Jean-Claude Rouget, Christopher Head, Philippe Decouz, and Carlos and Yann Lerner - and this bodes well for the early part of the 2024 season.”

European champion Almanzor, meanwhile, who has produced black-type progeny from each of his three first crops, is subject to a significant price reduction for 2024, when his fee will be just €10,000, down from €25,000 this year.

D’Etreham’s press release said: “His first two generations boast a ratio of over 50 per cent winners to runners and over 70 per cent of horses placed in the first three.

“Strongly supported by breeders and shareholders, the best son of Wootton Bassett will be represented by a new crop of almost 90 juveniles in 2024, including individuals purchased by the likes of Jean-Claude Rouget, Robson Aguiar, Hidetoshi Yamamoto and Dwayne Woods for figures reaching €165,000, €185,000, €200,000€ and up to €300,000.”

Kingman’s son Persian King, the winner of the Poule d’Essai des Poulains, Prix d’Ispahan and Prix du Moulin during a splendid career on the track, remains at €25,000 for 2024, while the roster is completed by Group winner and Group 1-placed City Light, who continues at €7.000.

Read this next:

Goodnight Olive sells for $6 million

