'This is a re-imagining of what a stallion deal should be like' - Group 1 prospect snapped up for stud duties

Group 3 Prix de Meautry winner Bouttemont has been acquired as a racing and stallion prospect by a partnership headed by Kevin Blake and Jack Cantillon.

The five-year-old son of Acclamation will carry the colours of Syndicates.Racing in the final two starts of his track career, both of which will be Group 1 sprints.

Bouttemont will remain in training with Yann Barberot, who purchased him as a yearling for €125,000 at Arqana's August Yearling Sale, and will have his next run in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh during the Irish Champions Festival, a race for which his new connections have supplemented him.

He will then contest the Prix de l'Abbaye before retiring to stand in Ireland, with more details about his stud career to be announced in due course.

The ownership group is offering a limited number of packages which combine racing and breeding rights in Bouttemont.

Cantillon said: “This isn’t the same old boring news of a stallion retiring, this is a re-imagining of what a stallion deal should be like for the benefit of breeders.

"We are giving breeders the opportunity to get in now before Bouttemont’s upcoming Group 1 engagements so they can enjoy the thrill of the last steps of his racing career and share the potential upside with us.

"His performance in the Prix Hampton would be good enough to finish first or second in any of the last five renewals of both the Flying Five Stakes and the Prix de l’Abbaye based on Racing Post Ratings."

Bouttemont winning the 2022 Prix de Meautry under Gregory Benoist

Bred by Ecurie Peregrine, Bouttemont ran twice at two at around a mile. He finished second on his debut at Deauville and then stepped up to win at Longchamp before a successful reinvention as a sprinter at three.

Last season he won the Group 3 Prix de Meautry over six furlongs and this year he has already claimed the Listed Prix Hampton over the minimum trip, in a time of 56.18 seconds, and was third in the Listed Prix Servanne.

Out of a Fastnet Rock mare, Bouttemont is bred along similar lines as Breeders' Cup Mile winner Expert Eye and Danroad, successful in the Prix de la Foret. Two of the six top-level winners sired so far by Acclamation, they both have sons of Danehill as their broodmare sires.

He is the first foal out of Basilia, who was successful over six and six and a half furlongs, and her Zanzibari half-brother Baghadur (known as Joyful Trinity in Hong Kong) won the Group 3 Prix de la Porte Maillot and Celebration Cup, and was placed three times in Group 1 contests in Hong Kong.

Blake added: “Bouttemont is a horse that I find utterly compelling as a racing and stallion prospect. It took time for him to reveal just how much speed and ability he has, but it was worth the wait.

"When one adds in that he is by an exceptional sire-of-sires in Acclamation, is a top-class physical and has a wonderful temperament, the package really starts to shine."

