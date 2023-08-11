'This is a dynamic family' - quality cast assembled for Auctav's National Hunt Sale

Auctav has released the catalogue for its National Hunt Sale, which will take place at the firm's new headquarters of Haras de Bois Roussel in Normandy on September 14. Comprising of more than 100 lots, the sale caters for all sectors of the National Hunt market, with foals, yearlings, two-year-olds, broodmares and horses in training all selected for the sale.

One of the highlights of the catalogue is Lot 85, a winning daughter of Maxios in foal to exciting young National Hunt sire Nirvana Du Berlais. Offered by Karwin Farm, she was successful on the Flat at Longchamp as a three-year-old and boasts an excellent pedigree. She is out of Gonara, an unraced Big Shuffle full-sister to Group 3 winners Gonlargo and Gonfilia, who is the dam of Group 1 British Champions Sprint winner Glen Shiels.

Gonara is also a half-sister to Lando's Group 1 Preis von Europa and Deutschland Preis winner Gonfilia, and she in turn is the dam of the Champions Stakes and Lockinge Stakes winner and Group 1 sire Farhh. Second dam Gonfalon is an unraced Slip Anchor half-sister to Group 3-placed Gryada, the dam of Irish Derby, Gold Cup, Coronation Cup and Criterium International winner and leading National Hunt sire Fame And Glory.

A spokesperson for Karwin Farm said: "Gonamira is a well-conformed filly, successful on the Flat at Longchamp before proving her versatility over hurdles. This is a dynamic family that excels both on the Flat and over obstacles. That's why she was paired with Nirvana Du Berlais, which enhances her attributes and promises an offspring with a distinct National Hunt profile."

Triple Threat has hit the headlines recently as the Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam winner was acquired by Irish international showjumper Ger O'Neill for the thoroughbred division of his Castlefield Stud. The 13-year-old Monsun horse is a rising force in French National Hunt breeding and lot 84, Manhattan Princess, is one of a quintet of mares offered in foal to Triple Threat.

Manhattan Princess is already the dam of a promising performer by Triple Threat, Mister Policeman, who was purchased by Pierre Boulard on behalf of Willie Mullins for €120,000 having won a Fontainebleau hurdle on his second start. The six-year-old made a winning debut for Mullins at Cork in April, and breeder Louis Baudron, who consigns Manhattan Princess through his Haras des Rouges Terres, had positive reports about Mister Policeman.

"Her progeny is top-notch," said Baudron. "Mister Policeman is one of Willie Mullins' hopefuls. She is in foal to Triple Threat, a stallion the Irish are keen on, as they've recently acquired him from us."

In addition to the five broodmares in foal to Triple Threat, the catalogue also includes two yearlings, a pair of two-year-olds and a four-year-old by the sire.

Jean-Marie Callier's previous graduates include last season's Grade 2 Dawn Run Mares Novice Chase winner Allegorie De Vassy and he consigns a high-class draft including a first-crop French son of Bande out of La Pampalina, a Maresca Sorrento three-parts sister to Welsh National winner Le Beau Bai.

Callier said: "He is a two-year-old from Bande's debut progeny. A splendid horse with ample scope and excellent movement, he exhibits a genuine chaser's profile."

Bred by Kildaragh Stud, Bande is a son of Authorized and spent his racing career in Japan, where he won the Listed Sapporo Nikkei Open and was third to Epiphaneia in the Grade 1 Kikuka Sho. He began his stallion career in Japan before relocating to France and Haras de la Haie Neuve in 2020.

His progeny are part of the second Auctav National Hunt Sale which takes place over a single day, Thursday, September 14, with inspections beginning at 9am and the auction due to commence at 12.30pm (all times local). More information on the sale, along with the catalogue, is available at www.auctav.com.

