'These are two classy dual-purpose horses' - McNally winners to be sold online by ThoroughBid

Ronan McNally is selling his top horses through ThoroughBid, racing’s online auction house, at next Friday’s March Sale.

The 2020 Troytown winner The Jam Man and Grade 2 winner Dreal Deal will both go under ThoroughBid’s online hammer on Friday, March 3, while trainer McNally has also entered Vee Dancer, a winner on four of his last six starts.

Vee Dancer was a winner at Dundalk last Wednesday

For the first time, ThoroughBid is also offering three breeding rights in next week’s mixed sale, to March Hare Stud-based Roseman, who was second to The Revenant on his final start in the 2020 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot, Middle Park winner Charming Thought and Legends Of War, the Grade 3-winning son of Scat Daddy.

Other notable features of the March Sale catalogue are three £5,000 Point2Rules Bonus-eligible point-to-pointers and numerous Grade 1-related youngstock, including the progeny of a half-sister to Grade 1-winning Roksana, and a Grade 1-related potential broodmare, an unraced half-sister to Put The Kettle On.

ThoroughBid’s chief executive James Richardson said: “We are delighted with the March Sale’s offerings – our most varied mixed sale yet with the exciting additions of breeding rights to three quality UK-based stallions.

"It's also great to be entrusted by a trainer with another set of quality horses, like The Jam Man and Dreal Deal. These are two classy dual-purpose horses who will give their new connections plenty of great days ahead and could be aimed at the spring festivals.

“With plenty of black-type running through the catalogue, the broodmare and youngstock entries have some great potential and we’re very much looking forward to seeing how they sell and what they go on to do with their new connections.”

He added: “Our £5,000 Point2Rules Bonus is a really valuable incentive for buyers and, as so many of Britain and Ireland’s top horses start out in point-to-points, it’s a highly achievable bonus.”

Bidding will run from 9am-12pm on Friday week.

