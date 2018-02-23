Racing Post Home
Bloodstock News BIG ACQUISITION

The Juliet Rose joins the Wertheimer brothers' broodmare band

Daughter of Monsun has had Frankel appointed as her first date

The Juliet Rose: a dual winner of the Group 2 Prix de Royallieu
Alan Crowhurst
By Martin Stevens

High-class middle-distance racemare The Juliet Rose, who was co-owned by beleaguered South African business tycoon Markus Jooste, has joined the Wertheimer brothers' broodmare band in a private acquisition, according to French racing daily Jour de Galop.

The Nicolas Clement-trained dual winner of the Group 2 Prix de Royallieu – last seen finishing fourth to Hydrangea in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes in October – will be covered by Frankel this season.

“The Juliet Rose has a pedigree that is easy to mate, being by Monsun out of a Dubai Destination mare,” said the Wertheimers' racing manager Pierre-Yves Bureau.

“She's a beautiful mare with a beautiful pedigree and a beautiful track record. The alliance of the three encouraged us to buy her.”

The Juliet Rose was bred by Guy Heald out of dual 1m4f Listed winner Dubai Rose, a half-sister to Pretty Polly Stakes scorer and 1,000 Guineas fifth Hanami. The dam has also produced Lingfield Oaks Trial runner-up Pocketfullofdreams.

Jooste's Mayfair Speculators paid €650,000 to purchase The Juliet Rose at the Arqana August Yearling Sale in 2014.

The cross of Frankel over Monsun has produced one of the sire's two top-level winners, Japanese Oaks heroine Soul Stirring – a daughter of six-time Group/Grade 1 winner Stacelita.

Bureau also told Jour de Galop that Haggle, a Group 3 winner for Henri-Francois Devin and purchased by the Wertheimers for €1.3 million at Arqana in December, has returned to work and is being aimed at fillies' Pattern races.

The five-year-old daughter of Pivotal has been switched to Carlos Laffon-Parias.

