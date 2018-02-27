The joy of six for El Kabeir as Yeomanstown newcomer has first mares in foal

Yeomanstown Stud has confirmed that exciting newcomer El Kabeir, a son of Scat Daddy, has got off to the best possible start in his second career, with six mares scanned in foal from his first six coverings.

The sextet are Crystal Quartz, a Listed-winning half-sister to Group 2-winning sprinter Caspian Prince; the winning and multiple stakes-placed Shes Ranger; Silver Rose, a Dark Angel three-parts sister to multiple Group winner Sovereign Debt; Shamardyh, a winner by Shamardal whose first foal, Freebe Rocks, recently got off the mark; Taraeff, a daughter of Cape Cross from the family of champion two-year-olds Embassy and Pass The Peace; and Maybe Now Baby, a daughter of Kodiac from the family of Jazz Princess.

El Kabeir carried the familiar colours of Zayat Stables - owners of Triple Crown hero American Pharoah - to victory on five occasions, most notably in the Grade 2 Jockey Club Stakes over 1m½f at two.

He also finished a fine third to Frosted in the Grade 1 Wood Memorial Stakes at three, finished in the money 13 times during his racing career from 5f to 1m½f, and retired to stud with earnings of $946,557.

The five-year-old, a $250,000 sale-topping yearling, is by the much-missed Scat Daddy - who supplied four winners at Royal Ascot in 2017 - and is out of the unraced Great Venue, an Unbridled's Song half-sister to four stakes scorers, including the dual Grade 2 winner and Grade 1-placed Too Much Bling.

El Kabeir joins Camacho, Gutaifan and Dark Angel on the roster at Yeomanstown, and has been introduced at a fee of €8,000.