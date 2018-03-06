The Grey Gatsby has first mares scanned in foal in France

The Grey Gatsby: won the Prix du Jockey Club and Irish Champion Stakes

Popular Classic winner The Grey Gatsby has had the first three mares he covered scanned in foal, as he embarks on his stallion career at Haras du Petit Tellier in Normandy this year.

The trio of mares are:

Kikinda, a Daliapour mare who has produced Listed winner High Alpha and multiple stakes-placed Stillman.

Quindiana, a winning Linngari half-sister to Listed two-year-old scorer El Suizo and Listed-placed Ma Vida.

Slitana, a daughter of Dansili who is the dam of multiple stakes-winning sprinter Son Cesio.

The Grey Gatsby, a son of Mastercraftsman descended from the brilliant racemare and producer Maximova, was trained by Kevin Ryan to win four races including the Prix du Jockey Club by three lengths and the Irish Champion Stakes by a neck from Australia.

He is standing at Petit Tellier in a deal brokered by Richard Venn and is proving popular with breeders, with several black-type mares already booked in.

They include Ma Preference, winner of the Group 3 Prix Fille de l’Air, and Moonee Valley, who took the Group 3 Prix des Reservoirs as a two-year-old at Deauville.

The Grey Gatsby stands at a fee of €7,000.