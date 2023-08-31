'The case for him is compelling' - leading sprinter Bouttemont to stand at Rathbarry in 2024

Bouttemont, the leading French-trained sprinter, will retire to stand at Rathbarry Stud following the conclusion of his racing career at the end of this season.

Recently purchased by Kevin Blake and Jack Cantillon, their partnership with Rathbarry will see Bouttemont stand alongside his own sire Acclamation in 2024.

Acclamation is established as one of the leading sire-of-sires in Europe having produced five sons that have sired Group 1 winners, including the leading sires Dark Angel and Mehmas.

Trained in France by Yann Barberot, Bouttemont is already one of the best entire sons of Acclamation and is an intended runner in the Group 1 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh next weekend.

Paul Cashman of Rathbarry Stud said: “We have followed Bouttemont’s career with great interest with him being a son of Acclamation. He showed just how good he is in the Prix Hampton at Chantilly in June and we’ll all be hoping he can repeat that level of form in the Group 1 Flying Five Stakes and the Group 1 Prix de l'Abbaye before he joins us.

"He is a particularly good looking horse that is strikingly similar to Acclamation and has the same wonderful temperament as him, so the case for him is a compelling one."

He added: "We are delighted to partner with Jack and Kevin, who are sure to bring a lot of energy and innovative thinking to the project. Acclamation has been an incredible sire for Rathbarry and our clients over the years, so we are sure that his son Bouttemont will be very warmly received here next year.”

Blake said: “We are thrilled to partner with Rathbarry Stud on Bouttemont. Rathbarry have produced a succession of champion first-season sires over the last 40 years, including Bouttemont’s sire Acclamation.

"Bouttemont’s stallion career couldn’t be in better hands.”

Read this next:

BBAG Yearling Sale preview