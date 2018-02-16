Test yourself with 85 headscratchers on racing and breeding

From left: Avril and Jim O'Hanlon present the winners' trophy to the victorious team of Ryan McElligott, Aidan 'Mouse' O'Ryan, Ger Connolly and Bobby O'Ryan

The Mark O'Hanlon Memorial Racing and Breeding Quiz took place at the Lord Bagenal in Leighlinbridge, County Carlow on Tuesday, with Kevin O'Ryan of At The Races on quiz-master duties.

The contenders were out in force to tackle 100 fiendishly difficult questions, including major names such as Willie Mullins, Joseph O'Brien, John O'Connor and John Osborne.

But despite the best efforts of some of the finest minds in racing and bloodstock, it was the team of Bobby O'Ryan, Ryan McElligott, Aidan O'Ryan and Ger Connolly that emerged victorious. They claimed the coveted trophy for a second consecutive year with an impressive score of 85 per cent.

So grab a paper and pen, and have a go at answering a selection of the toughest questions, and see how you compare to the winning team.

Answers are at the bottom of the page.

ROUND 1

1 Born in France, name the Spanish trained Royal Ascot Group 1 winner who is now a stallion?

2 Which 2017 Group 1-winning trainer in Ireland rode Pride Of Kentucky to win the 1969 Kim Muir?

3 Winner of his first race in San Sebastián and one of only two foals by his sire; name the multiple Group 1 winner in Hong Kong?

4 Which jockey, nicknamed the Magic Man, rode eight winners on one day at Sha Tin last March?

5 Name the last Irish-trained Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner, not saddled by Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott?

6 My Tent Or Yours has finished runner-up in the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle on how many occasions?

7 Name the only stallion to sire two winners at last year's Cheltenham festival?

8 The Broadway Chase and the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham are now called what?

9 The last time the first Irish two-year-old race of the season was held in Naas was in 1993; Kevin Prendergast also trained the winner then but who rode it?

10 Of the last eight champion National Hunt trainers in Ireland, how many had the surname O'Brien?

ROUND 2

1 How many Gold Cups did Sizing John win last year?

2 Gavin Lerena flew into Britain last Summer to ride for Charlie Hills. Which country is he from?

3 Annie Power won bumpers at which tracks?

4 Zubayr was the first winner on the Flat for which trainer last May?

5 The third home in the 2017 Belmont Stakes was missing what: tail, leg, eye or jockey?

6 Which stallion sired the most winners at Royal Ascot last year?

7 Name the only jockey to win the Kentucky, English, French and Irish Derby?

8 What was used for the first time in Britain in 1965 for the running of the Chesterfield Stakes at Newmarket?

9 Three Irish born riders are in the top 15 all-time winningmost Flat jockeys in Britain. Can you name them?

10 Last summer's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes runner Sixties Song was trained in which country?

ROUND 3

1 Dual Ahonoora handicap winner Dream Walker was bred by which British trainer?

2 In 1923 Frank Hayes rode a winner at Belmont Park on Sweet Kiss. What was notable about this success? He weighed in two stone heavy, he died in the middle of the race, he switched horses mid-race, or his false leg fell off?

3 Which Irish jockey won the Silver Saddle at last year's Shergar Cup?

4 Born in Liverpool, this footballer had an Italian grandfather and an Irish great-grandfather. He played for Plymouth and Newcastle among other teams before retiring to become a racehorse trainer. Who is he?

5 Born in Sardinia, this Classic-winning jockey's father was a farmer and his mother a dentist. He rode two Group 1 winners in ireland in 2017. Who is he?

6 I start my journey everyday in Turkey, my two parents were Irish Classic winners and my big-race trainer rode me on my debut. Who am I?

7 Which recent Irish Derby winner was named after the first professional English cricketer to be knighted?

8 Caroline Beasley became the first female rider to win a Cheltenham Festival race when she won the Foxhunter on which horse?

9 After Lester Piggott's first winning ride, how long did it take for him to ride his second winner? 30 minutes, one day, one week or one year?

10 Name the British-trained stakes-winning two-year-old of 2017 who is named after a top Premiership footballer?

ROUND 4

1 Name the big Flat handicap named after the Roman name for the city in which it is run?

2 What age is Millie's Kiss?

3 Name the Kilkenny-bred, Scottish-trained, Turkish stakes-winning two-year-old last year?

4 Five horses were dual European Classic winners in 2017. Can you name them?

5 Only three currently licensed trainers have won all five British Classics. Name them?

6 Born in Spain and raised in Germany, this man studied law before riding as an amateur and a successful jump jockey. He trained his first of many National Hunt winners on St Patrick's Day 1978 before becoming an exceptional Flat trainer. He is married to a former jump jockey, Elisabeth; who is he?

7 Which outstanding racehorse of 2017 wore golden shoes?

8 Enable is inbred to which Irish Guineas winner?

9 The 2017 Velka Pardubicka winner No Time To Lose was initially trained by which trainer?

10 Can you name this champion jockey? He used to work in a furniture factory and, despite not sitting on a racehorse until he was 18, became champion apprentice in his native country. He rode his first winner in England on his first ride and married the jockey who finished second.

ROUND 5

1 Which horse gave Aidan O'Brien his 25th Group 1 winner of 2017?

2 What was remarkable about jockey Delphine Santiago's winner in Deauville last March? Was she the first female jockey to win with a 2kg allowance, her breeches fell down at the furlong pole, or did she proposed to the trainer in the winners' enclosure?

3 Name the trainer, once a market trader, who has trained the winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Queen Mother Champion Chase, Grand National, Irish Grand National, Irish 1,000 Guineas, Juddmonte International and many other races?

4 Name the jockey who rode his first winner in 2009 and was voted Irish Sexiest Sportsman in 2013? Was it Joseph O'Brien, Bryan Cooper, Emmet Mullins or Patrick Mullins?

5 Which British Prime Minister lived at Banstead Manor, now the home of his paternal half-brother?

6 Name the 2017 Royal Ascot winner named after an American State?

7 Top racehorse owner Michael Owen started his football career with Liverpool but finished it with which club?

8 Which horse won the Washington Singer Stakes, the Derby, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Arc on his only starts?

9 Name Godolphin's two Breeders' Cup winners in 2017.

10 Which trainers are to be based at the historic Manton estate for the 2018 season?

ROUND 6

1 Five Irish trainers won over €1 million in prize-money on the Flat in the 2017 season. Can you name them?

2 Which trainer trained two Breeders' Cup winners last November?

3 Name the two female jockeys who have ridden 100 or more winners on the Flat in Britain in a year?

4 Name the only person to both ride the winner of and start the Aintree Grand National?

5 Grand Cheval won which top race in 2017?

6 Which auctioneer sold Marsha for 6,000,000gns last December?

7 Which trainer said the following after training a winner last year: "He's as daft as his mother"?

8 Champion hurdler Buveur D'Air is a half-brother to which former Grade 1 winner?

9 Willie McCreery's first Group 1 winner was once owned by which top Gaelic footballer?

10 Breathtaking was which stallion's 50th two-year-old winner of 2017?

ROUND 7

1 What price was the winning horse in the song Fairytale of New York?

2 How many chase fences are there in the back straight at Leopardstown?

3 Name the Kenny McPeek-trained Grade 1-winning filly who was withdrawn from the 2017 Epsom Oaks and the jockey who jumped off her after she bolted going to the start?

4 Last February, Tom Malone paid a record price for a point-to-pointer when paying £480,000 for which horse?

5 Name the winning jockeys from the 2017 Aintree Grand National and Epsom Derby.

6 The hugely promising novice hurdling mare Maria's Benefit was bred by which outstanding Kilkenny hurler?

7 Martin Pipe and Richard Hannon have trained the most winners ever in British racing, but which current trainer lies in third place?

8 There are 36 Group 1 Flat races in Britain and 25 in France but how many will there be in Ireland in 2018?

9 Name Christy Roche's three Cheltenham Festival winners?

10 Dancing Amy became the first horse to be declared having had a what?

ROUND 8

1 Who won the first running of the Everest Sprint?

2 Sigy was the first Group winner for which trainer?

3 Can you name the last Cheltenham Gold Cup winner to wear a white cap?

4 Can you name Jessie Harrington's two Irish Champion Hurdle winners?

5 Name the Irishman who is the third winningmost jockey in the United Arab Emirates?

6 Can you name Jessie Harrington's Cheltenham Weatherbys Champion Bumper winner?

7 Last September Paul Hanagan was unable to ride after suffering what injury at Carlisle racetrack? A golf ball hit his knee, a bee stung his arm, his goggles cut his nose or a drone hit his head?

8 Limestone Lad won 35 races but which trainer rode him to win his maiden hurdle? Aidan Fitzgerald, Shay Barry, Pat Fahy or Tony Mullins?

9 Harry Skelton has ridden one winner in Ireland in which race?

10 Three mares have won the Cheltenham Champion Bumper. Can you name them?

ROUND 9

1 Jockey Jorge Ricardo equaled the record for the winningmost jockey ever when riding his 12,844th winner last week in which country?

2 Which world champion snooker player has recently become a bloodstock pedigree consultant?

3 The integrity body for Irish Racing, formerly the Turf Club, is now called what?

4 Joseph O'Brien and Sir Anthony McCoy rode in their last race at which track?

5 How many different racetracks did Frankel run at?

Answers

ROUND 1

1 Equiano

2 Roger Charlton

3 Helene Paragon

4 Joao Moreira

5 Go Native (Noel Meade)

6 Three

7 Authorized

8 RSA and Arkle

9 Willie Supple

10 Three: Aidan, Annemarie and Michael

ROUND 2

1 Three: Irish, Cheltenham, Punchestown

2 South Africa

3 Galway, Wexford, Listowel

4 Paul Nicholls

5 Eye

6 Scat Daddy

7 Steve Cauthen

8 Starting stalls

9 Pat Eddery, Kieren Fallon, Richard Hughes

10 Argentina

ROUND 3

1 John Berry

2 He died in the middle of the race

3 Fran Berry

4 Mick Quinn

5 Andrea Atzeni

6 Tigris River

7 Jack Hobbs

8 Eliogarty

9 one year

10 De Bruyne Horse

ROUND 4

1 Ebor

2 four-year-old

3 Another Batt

4 Brametot, Churchill, Capri, Winter, Enable

5 Sir Michael Stoute, Aidan O'Brien, Andre Fabre

6 Andre Fabre

7 Battaash

8 Sadler's Wells

9 Jamie Osborne

10 Silvestre de Sousa

ROUND 5

1 Hydrangea

2 First female jockey to win with a 2kg allowance

3 David Elsworth

4 Bryan Cooper

5 Churchill

6 Idaho

7 Stoke City

8 Lammtarra

9 Talismatic, Wuheida

10 Martyn Meade and Brian Meehan

ROUND 6

1 Aidan O'Brien, Jim Bolger, Ger Lyons, Dermot Weld, Jessie Harrington

2 Peter Miller

3 Hayley Turner, Josephine Gordon

4 Gerry Scott

5 Japan Cup

6 Simon Kerins

7 Ted Walsh

8 Punchestowns

9 Kevin Foley

10 Deep Impact

ROUND 7

1 18/1

2 six

3 Daddy's Lil Darling and Olivier Peslier

4 Flemenshill

5 Derek Fox, Padraig Beggy

6 Charlie Carter

7 Mark Johnston

8 13

9 Khayrawani, Youllneverwalkalone, Like A Butterfly

10 wind op

ROUND 8

1 Redzel

2 Criquette Head

3 Coneygree

4 Supersundae, Macs Joy

5 Tadhg O’Shea

6 Cork All Star

7 A bee stung his arm

8 Aidan Fitzgerald

9 Irish Grand National

10 Mucklemeg, Total Enjoyment, Fayonagh

ROUND 9

1 Brazil

2 Peter Ebdon

3 IHRB

4 Doncaster

5 seven