Ten Up Novice Chase winner caps momentous week for Monbeg Stables

The brave half-length victory of Monbeg Notorious in the Grade 2 Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan on Sunday was the icing on the cake of an exceptional week for his vendors, brothers Donnchadh and Sean Doyle of Monbeg Stables in County Wexford.

Monbeg Notorious was bought by Monbeg for €30,000 from his breeder Malachy McDaniel-Stone at the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale in June 2014 and 11 months later landed a four-year-old maiden point-to-point at Tralee for the outfit.

Days after winning between the flags, the Milan gelding was sold by Monbeg to trainer Gordon Elliott for £155,000 at Cheltenham, and he now carries the ubiquitous Gigginstown House Stud silks.

Monbeg Notorious had taken a bumper and two hurdles contests for his new owners but has come into his own over fences, having scored emphatically in the Thyestes Chase on his last start before taking the step up to Graded company in his stride in the Ten Up.

Monbeg Notorious: sold by Monbeg Stables for £155,000

On Wednesday, Know The Score, sold by Monbeg Stables to David Pipe for £380,000 at Cheltenham in November, opened his account for his new trainer by winning a Towcester bumper by 13 lengths.

Know The Score had been the most expensive horse traded by Monbeg until Thursday when the operation sold Dlauro, a six-length winner at Belharbour this month, to Joseph O'Brien for £410,000 at Cheltenham – a record auction price for a five-year-old pointer.

It has been some month for the Doyles, as their other graduates include Sandown Grade 3 handicap hurdle winner Topofthegame, sold to Highflyer Bloodstock for £120,000 at the Goffs UK Aintree fixture in 2016, and eyecatching Thurles beginners' chase scorer Pylonthepressure, sold to Harold Kirk and Willie Mullins for £110,000 in May 2014.

Spiritofthegames, sold by Monbeg to Ryan Mahon and Dan Skelton for £50,000 at Doncaster, also went into notebooks after sticking on well into third in the ultra-competitive Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.

Dlauro: now the most expensive horse sold by Monbeg Stables

It was business as usual for the Doyles back in the point-to-point sphere on Sunday meanwhile, as the Donnchadh Doyle-trained Madiba Passion, a son of Al Namix, landed the Goffs four-year-old maiden between the flags at Punchestown, while Diger Daudaie, by Tiger Groom, dead-heated to win a five-year-old maiden at Kildorrery.

Monbeg Notorious is a half-brother to Stratford novice hurdle winner Katie's Hen out of Borleagh Princess, an unplaced daughter of Presenting from the family of Henry VIII Novices' Chase winner Dines and Midlands Grand National scorer GVA Ireland.

He is another feather in the cap for the late Glenview Stud stalwart Presenting as a damsire, following the likes of Death Duty, Might Bite and Presenting Percy this season.

The dam has a three-year-old filly by Salutino, a two-year-old colt by Getaway, no yearling and was covered by Yeats last year.

If you enjoyed reading this, you might also like...

Joseph O'Brien gives £410,000 for Dlauro at Cheltenham sale

Know The Score a commanding winner on first start under rules

Dubawi half-brother to Muhaarar joins Irish stallion ranks