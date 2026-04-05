Taxi to Kempton - journey from Germany worth the diversion for Derby hope’s breeder Gunther Schmidt

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Life on the road is always supposed to offer the freedom to do what you wish. So when Gunther Schmidt discovered the promising colt he bred, Balzac, was making a first appearance of the year at Kempton last week, he knew he had to be there.

And it looks as if the German horse transporter can begin to get excited about the chances of Balzac fulfilling his engagement in the Betfred Derby, with trainer-owner Jane Chapple-Hyam now considering a run around Epsom in the Blue Riband Trial and not intending to be put off the Classic even if he went off at 100-1 as “everyone has a dream”.

"I was taking some German mares over and I'd seen he was running so I dropped them in Newmarket, had my rest and took my time to come across,” said Schmidt. “It's always a big difference if it's live or just on the television.

"We bred him, we love him and we still have the mum, who's just foaled a filly by Erevann."

Schmidt now spends a lot of his time lorry driving as he founded his company, Taxi4Horses, about 20 years ago and has a fleet of vehicles under his control whisking horses all over Europe.

Previously, he ran a stud in Germany with his wife Elke and it remains in his blood, with the couple boarding a few mares in Germany and France.

Balzac's dam, Brit Wit, has already given them an unforgettable high as she is responsible for Claymore, similarly trained by Chapple-Hyam and a winner of the 2022 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot after chasing home Native Trail in the Craven Stakes.

The New Bay gelding has remained in training aged seven, hacking up when invited to a Hungarian local Group 1 at Kincsem Park last September and switching his attention to the Dubai Carnival, where he was second in a handicap in the middle of January.

Brit Wit is an unraced High Chaparral daughter of Brisk Breeze, who proved a fine performer for Schmidt’s compatriot Gerhard Schoeningh and his Ennismore Racing banner. The man who has been trying to restore Hoppegarten racecourse back to its former glory campaigned Brisk Breeze with Sir Henry Cecil, winning the Listed Harvest Stakes at Ascot and finishing a close third in the Park Hill.

Balzac, who is from the first crop of Gestut Etzean’s Japan, was picked up by Chapple-Hyam herself at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale and raced once as a two-year-old, finishing a close third in a hot-looking maiden at Newmarket in the autumn.

He went off at even-money under Hollie Doyle in a mile novice on the Polytrack, making all the running to hold off previous winners Winding Stream and Magic Trip.

"We sold him as a foal for 30,000gns; Jane was on him since he was born because we're good friends,” said Schmidt. “She came into the ring, took a bet, and she got him, so we were delighted.

"We also own a two-year-old sister [Meribah] from the first crop of Torquator Tasso. She's in pre-training in Germany and we're keen to get her maybe to Jane, of course, but she's French bred so we'll see.”

Balzac (third): showed promise when finishing third to Maltese Cross on his debut at Newmarket in September Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Japan, the regally-bred Galileo stallion and winner of the Juddmonte International and Grand Prix de Paris with Aidan O’Brien, was regarded as an important signing for the Germany breeding industry when he moved to Etzean upon retirement.

He knocked out six two-year-old winners from his first crop, but there is likely to be better to come now his progeny are three. They include the Danish-bred Taifuu, who won a conditions race in Dubai this winter.

Schmidt is a Japan fan, too, adding: “He had a winner in Germany last week, Weekend Warrior, over 2,100m and maybe the best of them, Peace Of Japan, ran over 1,500m and was ridden with just hands and heels but finished a good second.

"He's entered in the French Derby, Balzac is in entered the English Derby, so Japan is definitely on his way. And we need a horse like him in Germany; we need a proven stallion who kicks on German breeding."

Should Balzac get to Epsom we can be sure Schmidt will be there too, perhaps pointing a Taxi4Horses cab in the direction of the Downs while in his top hat and tails.

"I also bred Stingray, who ran for us in the German Derby and finished fifth; he then ran in Newmarket last November [sixth, James Seymour Stakes] with Hollie Doyle on and we've still got him,” he said.

"We have an interesting three-year-old ourselves called Strike [by Fearless King], a half brother to Stingray. So we're always dreaming. My family has had horses for 70 years, I was born with them. So the madness is in me, and I'm happy for it!"

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