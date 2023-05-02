Syndicates are serious fun for the Punchestown team with their first breeze-up horse

When the pressures of organising and running the end-of-season jamboree that is the Punchestown festival threatened to become a little overwhelming in the past six months, some of the team were able to distract themselves with updates on two particular horses who this week will very much be the focus.

A syndicate of staff members, contractors and friends will offer their first horse at the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up Sale, while more of the team are involved with Mellow Magic, who runs for Omega Racing - a syndicate overseen by the track's racing manager Richie Galway - in the Listed Vintage Tipple Stakes at Gowran Park on Wednesday.

Leona Hughes, sponsorship manager for Punchestown, hit upon the bright idea of organising a syndicate to pinhook a yearling for the breeze-ups and, with her track record of success, finding 12 people to invest in a yearling last September wasn't a hard task.