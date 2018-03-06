Strong European representation at the Hong Kong International Sale

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) will offer 28 geldings, 14 of them sourced in Europe and 14 selected out of Australasian sales, at this month's International Sale, to take place on the evening of Friday, March 16.

Among the lots on offer are a son of Camelot (Lot 7) out of the winning Raven's Pass mare Kiss Me Goodbye, sourced for 250,000gns at last year's Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale, and a Holy Roman Emperor half-brother (17) to Derby hero Wings Of Eagles, purchased for €130,000 at the 2016 Arqana August Yearling Sale.

“This group of horses has a lot of quality overall, they’re a really nice bunch,” said Mark Richards, executive manager of the International Sale. “They’re all athletic types that have been picked out because they displayed the attributes needed to make it as a racehorse in Hong Kong.

“As for the European horses, they appear to be as good a group of northern hemisphere horses as we’ve had for this sale in my time here.

"The prospect of having a half-brother to a Derby winner and a full-brother to a European champion sprinter in the Sha Tin sale ring during the same session is particularly exciting.”

View sale entries on HKJC website



Mattmu off the mark at stud

Group 2-winning sprinter Mattmu has had his first mare scanned in foal at Bearstone Stud in Shropshire.

The son of Indesatchel was successfully mated with Today's The Day, a daughter of Alhaarth and the ultra-consistent broodmare Dayville, the dam of nine winners including Alexander Ballet, the dam of Gran Criterium scorer Hearts Of Fire, and black-type performers Day By Day, Day Of Conquest and Thought Is Fire.

Bearstone Stud pension Firebreak from covering duties