Star South African mare Ebony Flyer in line for export to Britain

Top-class South African racemare Ebony Flyer is due to enter quarantine ahead of a trip to Britain for the next stage of her career as a broodmare.

The ten-year-old daughter of Jet Master and half-sister to fellow Group 1 winner Captain's Lover is in foal to Duke Of Marmalade to northern-hemisphere time.

Ebony Flyer, a tall mare who stands 17.1 hands owned in partnership by Team Valor and Gaynor Rupert's Drakenstein Stud, took three Group 1 races in South Africa including the Cape Fillies Guineas, in which she took the scalp of subsequent horse of the year Igugu.

Team Valor's Barry Irwin said: “Gaynor and I very nearly did this a couple of a years ago, but decided to see what kind of foals the mare would produce before undertaking such a costly and time consuming venture.



“We like very much what we have seen from the mare so far. Her first foal, the current three-year-old Cot Campbell, is well above average.

“Her two-year-old Captain Al colt Captain Of Tortuga is a well-made, substantially built youngster that I consider to be as good-looking a horse as I’ve ever bred.

“She will leave behind two fillies, a yearling by Duke of Marmalade and a foal by Silvano, so with those two females in tow and two fine colts in training, we feel well justified in sending the mare to England.”

Explaining the decision to skip the southern hemisphere breeding season with Ebony Flyer and send her to Duke Of Marmalade to northern-hemisphere time on one cover instead, Irwin added: “If she does manage to get in foal, it will be easier for her to begin cycling in England after she has delivered a foal.

"That’s why we opted to breed her this month.”

No cover in Europe has been selected for Ebony Flyer, who will be boarded at Rupert's private stud in Britain.

A trip to Coolmore to be covered by Galileo to southern hemisphere time was mooted for Ebony Flyer when she first retired to paddocks, but she stayed at home instead for a date with Trippi, the result of which is the three-year-old Cot Campbell.