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Standout sires, rising stars and a clash of the ages: the bloodstock half-time report
A look at the stars, stallions and storylines that have shaped the first half of the Flat season
For the first weeks of summer it feels as if the country is at the centre of the sporting and cultural universe.
Royal Ascot, the Derby, Henley and the Chelsea Flower Show. The British Grand Prix and big-ticket artists in the stadiums and parks. A whole month or so of live grass-court tennis and even a new stop in Dublin.
After this weekend's Open Championship golf, most of the famous traditions have taken place for another 12 months and the last of the national flags are coming down from the pubs. For those of us whose credit cards have taken a battering as we've attempted to make the most of ‘the season’, it's a time to reflect and see if there’s anything left in the diary to cheer us up.
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Published on inBloodstock
Last updated
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