Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:49 Down RoyalHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:49 Down RoyalHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock
premium

Standout sires, rising stars and a clash of the ages: the bloodstock half-time report

A look at the stars, stallions and storylines that have shaped the first half of the Flat season

Ombudsman and Constitution River could clash at York
Ombudsman and Constitution River promises to be a definitive clash
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

For the first weeks of summer it feels as if the country is at the centre of the sporting and cultural universe.

Royal Ascot, the Derby, Henley and the Chelsea Flower Show. The British Grand Prix and big-ticket artists in the stadiums and parks. A whole month or so of live grass-court tennis and even a new stop in Dublin.

After this weekend's Open Championship golf, most of the famous traditions have taken place for another 12 months and the last of the national flags are coming down from the pubs. For those of us whose credit cards have taken a battering as we've attempted to make the most of ‘the season’, it's a time to reflect and see if there’s anything left in the diary to cheer us up.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Bloodstock features writer

Published on inBloodstock

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBloodstock
more inBetting offers
more inBloodstock
more inBetting offers