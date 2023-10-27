Sponsorship to promote stallion career sees Kameko back to the Futurity

Kameko is front and centre of Saturday’s Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, with those behind the young stallion hoping it can provide a final push before a pivotal season on the track.

Next year will bring the first runners for the son of Kitten’s Joy, who went on to Classic glory in the 2,000 Guineas on what was his very next start following a striking victory in this Group 1 event in 2019, postponed to an evening meeting on the Newcastle Polytrack once Doncaster had been abandoned. Hopefully, this year's renewal survives Saturday's 7.30am inspection.

Kameko has been standing under the Qatar Racing banner at Tweenhills in Gloucestershire, and its owner David Redvers spotted the idea to step in for the rebranded Kameko Futurity Trophy with its former sponsor, Vertem Futurity, looking a somewhat busted flush.

Redvers said: "The opportunity came up and it seemed a very good commercial decision for us to make an offer at short notice and be able to use it to promote Kameko, because he’s just had the most amazing time with his first yearlings at the sales. He has his first runners next year and we wanted to bring the horse back into people’s minds."

Kameko, who had been narrowly beaten in the Solario Stakes and the Royal Lodge, strode three and a quarter lengths clear of the Ballydoyle trio Innisfree, Year Of The Tiger and Mogul, with Group 1 jetsetter Kinross only fifth.

The chesnut Kameko colt who produced a tremendous return for Clenagh Castle Stud at Tattersalls Ireland Credit: JASON BAX / EQUUIS

"He won the fastest ever running of the race when it was run at Newcastle, he broke the juvenile track record there and it’s a great race," said Redvers.

"It’s thrown up numerous Classic winners over the years, he was the last of them. He was most impressive, he burst clear and did it with his ears pricked. Following so close after Roaring Lion, who had managed to come second in it [a neck behind Saxon Warrior], it was nice to get revenge over the Ballydoyle battalions."

Those results from the sales are headed by a €310,000 half-brother to stakes winners Buckaroo and Middle Earth, bought by the Hong Kong Jockey Club at Arqana, while there was a 11,000gns to €115,000 pinhook for Clenagh Castle Stud at Tattersalls Ireland. His average hovers at over £60,000 from European yearling sales.

"They’ve made three to four times his nomination fee as an average and it’s always difficult – Newmarket was particularly hard for everybody because the market contracted by 20 per cent, but they sold and held strong, they’ve gone to all the right trainers," said Redvers.

"The slight downside is one or two of the nice ones have gone abroad, but that’s always the way with an international marketplace."

Kameko was able to fill some of the gap left by Roaring Lion, whose death from a protracted bout of colic when shuttling to New Zealand in 2019 upset his camp enormously. The quadruple Group 1 winner managed to sire one of his own from his sole crop through Dubai Mile in last year’s Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

"The main thing is the Kitten’s Joy legacy is booming at the moment," said Redvers.

Kameko (right) alongside Lightning Spear at Tweenhills Stud early last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Roaring Lion has had an amazing time with his first and only three-year-olds and in America Oscar Performance is flying, both on the turf and dirt. So it’s great we’ve got an outcross for people and he’s probably the most precocious of that sire line, probably the fastest, to go to stud.

"Kameko also benefited enormously because poor old Roaring Lion had left us. We'd bought and kept a lot of very good mares that would suit Roaring Lion, there were a lot that went to Zoustar and we were also able to send them to Kameko to support him."

Redvers expects Sheikh Fahad will have 15 or 20 Kamekos going into training himself, while Tweenhills and another major client, David Howden, have those of their own.

The adviser to the Qatar Racing empire added: "He’s had 100 mares every year, 130-something in the first year, so he’s got a good number and a consistent number, which is the key thing.

"We’ve all got right behind him and there are some beauties; we can't wait to get them into training before Christmas, and next spring we’ll be wishing our lives away looking forward to his first runners."

