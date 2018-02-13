Spendthrift call on fans for christening Beholder's first foal

Beholder and her first foal, a colt by Uncle Mo, in their paddock

Fans of Spendthrift Farm's champion mare Beholder have a chance to be a part of her history after the Kentucky operation asked social media followers to suggest a name for the multiple Grade 1 winner's first foal, a colt by Uncle Mo.

The competition, which has been christened 'Help Name The Prince', directs fans to the mare's dedicated website to submit suggestions, which can take inspiration from the dam's name, the sire's name, both or neither.

If there are multiple entries of the same winning name, a blind draw will take place to determine the winner. The closing date for fans to submit their proposed name is February 28, with the winner to be announced soon after.

A $180,000 purchase by Spendthrift at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in 2011, Beholder, a daughter of Henny Hughes, repaid her price and more as she retired with 11 victories at the highest level.

Sent to Coolmore's exciting young stallion Uncle Mo for her first cover in 2017, the eight-year-old delivered her colt late in the evening on January 23, and will surely be given a name to remember by a plethora of adoring fans.

