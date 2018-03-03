Speedy Boarding's first foal is a 'smashing' colt by Dubawi

Dual Group 1 heroine Speedy Boarding may have been a month behind schedule with her foaling date, but it was well worth the wait for all involved at Meon Valley Stud as she delivered her first foal - a colt by Dubawi - in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mark Weinfeld, who manages and part-owns the stud with his sister Helena Ellingsen, said: "We were a bit worried as Speedy Boarding had gone so far over her foaling date but she's produced a smashing colt.

"We're obviously really delighted. He's a nice strong colt and he was up and suckling within two hours. He's a sharp-looking horse so fingers crossed."

Speedy Boarding's first foal is a colt by Darley's flagship sire Dubawi

The daughter of Shamardal now has an exciting date on the cards as she will visit Banstead Manor Stud resident and dual world champion Frankel for her next cover.

Speaking earlier this year, Weinfeld said of the decision to send her to the son of Galileo: "It's a very exciting mating and it's a case of breeding the best to the best and hoping for the best. We've used Frankel nearly every year he's been at stud and he's proved his worth as a sire"

Trained by James Fanshawe throughout her racing career, Speedy Boarding won five races from 12 starts. Her biggest successes came during her four-year-old season, when she recorded memorable victories in the 2016 Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet and the Group 1 Prix de l'Opera.

Her Prix de l'Opera triumph saw Speedy Boarding become the third winner of the race for the Hampshire operation, following on from Zee Zee Top - who took the contest in 2003 - and Bella Colora - a daughter of the stud's foundation mare Reprocolor who won the 1985 renewal, run when the race was still a Group 2.

