Sparkling wine for Crystal Ocean as first winner arrives - though a long way from Berkshire

Prince of Wales's and Hardwicke Stakes winner Crystal Ocean fittingly sired his first winner on the concluding day of Royal Ascot, although Crystal Wine made a winning debut not in Berkshire but at Tor Sluzewiec in Poland.

Bred by David Harrison, the filly was successful over five furlongs and is from the first crop of the multiple Group 1-placed sire, who has covered large books of mainly National Hunt-oriented mares at the Beeches Stud since he retired to the McCarthys' renowned Waterford farm.

Crystal Wine is the first winner out of Naalatt, a winning Dansili half-sister to Leshlaa, who was successful in the Listed International Anatolia Trophy, and they are out of Vine Street, a Singspiel full-sister to Ribblesdale Stakes winner Silk Wood and to Indian Petal, the dam of Dubai Sheema Classic and Northern Dancer Turf Stakes winner Old Persian. The son of Dubawi is also a Royal Ascot winner having claimed the King Edward VII Stakes for Godolphin in 2018.

Vine Street is also a half-sister to Silent Honor, who won the Cherry Hinton Stakes, and they are out of Wood Vine, an unraced daughter of Woodman and Massaraat, a Listed-winning full sister to the brilliant Miesque.

Crystal Wine was sold by Church View Stables to Bobby O'Ryan and Plavac Racing at the Goffs Autumn Yearling Sale.

Her sire is the second-highest rated son of Sea The Stars to grace the track and was bred by Southcourt Stud. Crystal Ocean was never out of the first three in 17 career starts, winning eight of them. Seven of those victories came in Group races and in addition to his Royal Ascot Group 1 triumph, he was successful in the Gordon Stakes and twice won both the Aston Park and Gordon Richard Stakes.

His Group 1-placed efforts included narrow seconds to Enable and Poet's Word in successive renewals of the King George, Japan in the Juddmonte International, and Capri in the St Leger. He was also runner-up to Cracksman in the Champion Stakes.

Crystal Ocean raced in the silks of Sir Evelyn de Rothschild. He is a three-parts brother to the multiple Group winner Crystal Capella and a half-brother to the Canadian International winner Hillstar and Crystal Zvezda, successful in the Listed Fillies' Trial at Newbury.

Their dam Crystal Star is by Mark Of Esteem and won the Listed Radley Stakes and was second in the Fred Darling Stakes.

