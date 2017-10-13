Son of Dar Re Mi to stand at Haras du Thenney in 2018

Dar Re Mi (pink and grey sash) storms home in the 2010 Sheema Classic at Meydan

De Treville, an Oasis Dream son of Dar Re Mi, is to stand at Haras du Thenney in 2018 following the departure of Cima De Triomphe and Mawatheeq to Haras du Bois Emery.

Bred by Watership Down Stud, the five-year-old will stand alongside Our Ivanhowe and Reliable Man, who were both welcomed to the stud earlier this year.

Trained in the early part of his racing career by Andre Fabre, De Treville finished second in the Group 3 Prix de Chenes at two and placed in three more Group contests as a three-year-old.

De Treville raced once at four in the US for trainer John Shirreffs, before again switching yards to Andreas Wohler, for whom he finished fifth in the Group 3 Fruhjahrsmeile in April.

Oasis Dream continues to establish himself as a sire of sires and sons Muhaarar and Showcasing commanded fees of £30,000 and £35,000 respectively this year, while Dar Re Mi struck three times at the highest level with wins in the Pretty Polly Stakes, Yorkshire Oaks and Sheema Classic at Meydan.

The 12-year-old daughter of Singspiel also produced So Mi Dar, winner of last year's Musidora Stakes, while her three-year-old Frankel colt Erdogan was a creditable third on debut in August.

While So Mi Dar was retained to race, De Treville and Erdogan were both sold at Book 1 at Tattersalls, where they made 850,000gns and 750,000gns respectively.

A fee for De Treville will be announced at a later date.

If you enjoyed this, you should read:

Reliable Man on the move to Haras du Thenney in France

Dual-hemisphere star Our Ivanhowe to stand at Haras du Thenney

Haras du Bois Emery enters fray with trio of new stallions