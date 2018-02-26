Soft Falling Rain's popularity continues at Cape Yearling Sale

Soft Falling Rain on his way to winning the Joel Stakes at Newmarket in 2013

Janoobi's fine victory in the Group 2 Zabeel Mile at Meydan last week did not go unnoticed by buyers in South Africa as a colt from the family of the Mike De Kock-trained four-year-old topped the Cape Yearling Sale in South Africa on Sunday.

Named Tree Of Wisdom and from the first crop of another Meydan scorer in Soft Falling Rain, the colt is out of the three-time winning Western Winter mare Minerva.

Like Janoobi, Soft Falling Rain was also trained by De Kock and won the UAE 2,000 Guineas and Godolphin Mile during a 2013 Dubai campaign. A Grade 1 winner in his native South Africa as a juvenile, the son of National Assembly also scored in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket.

It was Bass Racing who won Sunday's battle for Tree Of Wisdom, going to R200,000 (£12,338/$17,222) to secure the colt consigned by Wilgerbosdrift, who stand Soft Falling Rain.

On what was a fruitful day for Wilgerbosdrift and their young sire, the stud was also responsible for the day's second highest-priced lot and most valuable filly, a daughter of Master Of My Fate named Shoshana who went the way of Form Bloodstock for owner Ian Longmore for R170,000.

Janoobi gives Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid and Jim Crowley a double on the night by winning the Zabeel Mile. #DWCCarnival pic.twitter.com/cwJQhFXzLg — Meydan Racing (@DRC_Meydan) February 22, 2018

Soft Falling Rain, meanwhile, ended the session as the leading first season sire after another son, named Hardfallingrain, became the day's third highest priced lot when selling to trainer Glen Kotzen for R160,000 from the Narrow Creek Stud consignment.

The result will have delighted bosses at Wilgerbosdrift, with Soft Falling Rain having also been the leading first season sire by aggregate and average at the Cape Premier Yearling Sale earlier this year, where his seven lots sold grossed R4 million.

Wilgerbosdrift was the top vendor at Sunday's sale, with their nine lots to sell grossing R865,000, while Form Bloodstock were the leading buyers, with Jehan Malherbe signing for five yearlings to gross R610,000.

The clearance rate came in at 84 per cent, while the median rose by 25 per cent to R50,000, with a shade more than R4 million spent on 72 yearlings.

