Sizing Pottsie has measure of rivals on Leopardstown debut

Sizing Pottsie: going through the Tattersalls Ireland sales ring before being knocked down to Tom Malone for €220,000

Sizing Pottsie, the most expensive store sold at public auction in Britain or Ireland last year, lived up to expectation when landing the four-year-old bumper at Leopardstown on Friday.

Trained by Jessica Harrington and ridden by her daughter Kate, Sizing Pottsie defeated Eagle Roque, who had finished second on debut in a Naas bumper in February, by a length and a quarter.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Whoshotthesheriff, a sibling to Gunnery Sergeant and Minellaforleisure, was sent off the 6-5 favourite and filled third.

Watch Sizing Pottsie's winning bumper debut at Leopardstown

Sold by Norman Williamson's Oak Tree Farm, Sizing Pottsie was knocked down to Tom Malone for €220,000 after a protracted bidding war with Aiden Murphy at last year's Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale.

Having already been christened Kap Ocean at the time of sale, the gelded son of Kapgarde has since been renamed in tribute to his late owners Ann and Alan Potts.

At striking the winning bid, Malone said: "He's a lovely horse, a really gorgeous individual and his dam is a Listed winner. I love the pedigree and he is just a special, special horse."

Bred by Jean-Charles Haimet and Ecurie Oceane, Sizing Pottsie is the first of four foals out of Listed-winning chaser Line Salsa, who has also produced a three-year-old Diamond Boy colt, a two-year-old Blue Bresil filly and a yearling colt also by Diamond Boy.

WATCH Tom Malone joins Martin Stevens and James Thomas to discuss his experiences of riding at the festival, the Tattersalls Ireland Cheltenham Festival Sale and his hopes for this year's meeting

