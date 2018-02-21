Racing Post Home
Bloodstock News FASCINATING INSIGHT

Sizing John co-breeder Mayoh discusses the Gold Cup hero

James Thomas and Martin Stevens look ahead to the Cheltenham Festival

Sizing John: on his way to winning last year's Gold Cup at Cheltenham
With the Cheltenham Festival less than three weeks away, Bryan Mayoh - the co-breeder of last year's Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Sizing John - joined Racing Post Bloodstock's James Thomas and Martin Stevens in the studio to discuss the Grade 1 winner.

The son of Midnight Legend added two more victories at the highest level to his record since that success and Mayoh was asked the decisive question - can Sizing John retain his crown next month?

Mayoh was also asked about issues within the jumps breeding industry and you can watch the full Postcast, in association with RacingFX, below.

