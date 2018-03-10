Siyouni strikes in southern hemisphere with exciting Aylmerton

The talents of Haras de Bonneval stallion Siyouni are well-known in Europe and on Saturday he extended his reach to Australia when son Aylmerton became his first stakes winner in the country with victory in the Group 2 Todman Stakes at Randwick.

Trained by Jean Dubois, the two-year-old remained unbeaten in two starts by holding off the late challenge of Ef Troop to win by a head. The race had been marred Hugh Bowman's fall from the favourite Performer in the home straight.

Dubois said: "It's a miracle. You always dream of things like this but don't believe it can happen. He's a very professional horse and he proved he can fight so he has everything to make a good horse.

"He is very much like his father who is a very good stallion."

The French-bred colt is out of the winning Smart Strike mare Aloona, who in turn is a half-sister to the Group 3-winning Galileo mare Galatee, best known as the dam of Group 2 scorers Manatee and Dartmouth. Further back it is the well-known Wildenstein family-nurtured clan of top-level performers Arcangues, Aquarelliste and Artiste Royal.

Aloona was bought in foal to the son of Pivotal and was transported to Australia by David Chaikin, who owns Woodpark Stud and Aylmerton.

Dubois added: "Siyouni was the most appropriate type of French stallion to match with an Australian racing profile, with his speed and precocity.

"Aylmerton was raised at Woodpark Stud, one hour south of Sydney, and he was named after a small village next to the stud.

"We also have a yearling filly and two weanlings (a filly and a colt) by Siyouni. Aloona is still here and in foal to Astern."

Aylmerton becomes the 20th stakes winner for his sire Siyouni, a son of Pivotal who commands a fee of €75,000 after producing such top-class progeny as Group 1 heroines Ervedya and Laurens.

Siyouni looks to have a live chance of supplying a third top-level scorer with Aylmerton cementing his chances for the Golden Slipper at Rosehill later this month.

