Sixth session of November Sale sees across-the-board gains

Xavier Bloodstock International went to $260,000 for Aqua Regia who is in foal to Dialed In

Competition for quality horses fueled substantial across-the-board increases during Sunday's sixth session of the Keeneland November Breeding-Stock Sale, led by the $260,000 paid by Xavier International Bloodstock for the Graded stakes-placed mare Aqua Regia, who was offered in foal to Dialed In.

The second of two sessions in Book 3, 264 horses were sold for a total of $14,885,500, up 47 per cent from last year when 233 horses grossed $10,147,000. The average surged 29 per cent from $43,549 to $56,384. The median of $46,000 increased 31 per cent compared to $35,000 last year.

At the halfway point of the 12-day auction, Keeneland has sold 1,172 horses for $174,295,500, down 3 per cent compared to 2016 when 1,154 brought $179,956,200. The average price of $148,716 dipped 5 per cent from last year's $155,941. The median of $80,000 rose 7 per cent from $75,000 last year.

Trackside Farm consigned Aqua Regia, a six-year-old mare by Pollard's Vision out of the Tabasco Cat mare Phu Cat. She is from the family of 1988 Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner Is It True.

Goose Lemon Drop, a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Lochte, offered in foal to Violence, brought a final bid of $215,000 from Town and Country Horse Farms to be the day's second-highest priced horse. Consigned by agent Taylor Made Sales Agency, Goose Lemon Drop is a six-year-old Elusive Quality mare out of stakes winner Lemon Kiss, by Lemon Drop Kid.

Three horses sold for $200,000 each.

McMahon and Hill Bloodstock, agent, paid $200,000 for Cast In Silver, a stakes-placed half-sister to Belmont Stakes winner Palace Malice, offered in foal to Constitution. Cast In Silver is a six-year-old City Zip mare, out of the stakes-winning Royal Anthem mare Palace Rumor. She was consigned by Hill 'n' Dale Sales Agency.

Spindle, a four-year-old mare offered in foal to Honor Code, sold for $200,000 to Chesapeake Equine and Manganano Bloodstock. Consigned by James B Keogh's Grovendale, the mare is by Hard Spun out of Graded stakes winner French Satin, by French Deputy. She is a half-sister to Grade 3 winner Long Haul Bay and a sister to stakes winner Midnight Transfer.

Seizing the opportunity

A colt from the first crop of Carpe Diem brought $200,000 to be the session's top-priced weanling, selling to Bloodstock Investments. Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, consigned the colt, who is out of the Latent Heat mare Hot Spa and from the family of multiple Grade 1 winner Chaposa Springs and Group 2 winner Mendip.

Taylor Made Sales Agency was the day's leading consignor, selling 30 horses for $2,023,000.

Agent Ben Glass bought ten horses for $882,000 to be the session's leading buyer.

The November Sale continues through Saturday with all sessions beginning at 10am ET.

