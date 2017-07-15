Racing Post Home
Sidney's Candy sold to continue stallion career in Turkey

Son of Candy Ride won the Santa Anita Derby

Sidney's Candy: set to travel to Turkey in the coming weeks
Alex Evers
By Martin Stevens

Sidney's Candy, a wide-margin winner of the Santa Anita Derby in 2010, has been sold to continue his stallion career in Turkey, according to South American racing and bloodstock news resource Turf Diario.

The ten-year-old son of Candy Ride stood at WinStar Farm in Kentucky until last year, when he remained at his southern-hemisphere shuttle base of Haras La Pasion in Argentina.

The first US-conceived crop of Sidney's Candy are four-year-olds and the stallion's best runner is Converge, who won the Grade 3 Palm Beach Stakes last year.

His top performer in South America is Pluja, who scored in the Grade 2 Clasico Polla de Potrancas.

Sidney's Candy had 87 foals born in the southern hemisphere last year and covered 69 mares in his last season at La Pasion.

He will travel to Turkey in the coming weeks.

 

