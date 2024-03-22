Sharp juveniles and outside Classic entries on show as the Turf returns

The Flat is back. Well, sort of. Saturday’s Lincoln meeting is the traditional starting point of the British Turf, even if Ireland was again quicker off the mark with its Curragh curtain raiser last Monday.

In truth, it is a bit of a false dawn, as there is little more domestic action of huge significance for another couple of weeks with the first Leopardstown Classic trials, and then the Grand National takes centre stage before the Craven meeting arrives.

As much as the Flat never really goes away anyway, there is nonetheless still a reassuring feeling about seeing entries for the Brocklesby Stakes (1.50) and a new intake of two-year-olds.

Amo Racing took the first Irish juvenile race with Arizona Blaze, who was following in the footsteps of the operation’s subsequent Phoenix Stakes winner Bucanero Fuerte, and appears intent on making an early statement. A heap of entries were made across the weekend in Kia Joorabchian’s purple and white silks for the now central yards of Dominic Ffrench Davis and Adrian Murray.

Two years ago, Amo’s Group 1-placed Tally-Ho resident Persian Force won the Brocklesby and the runners from its British and Irish divisions are inevitably well drilled. Ffrench Davis representative Mystical Elegance is the one who has been chosen to lead the charge at Doncaster.

At 45,000gns from Tattersalls Book 2, she is far from the most expensive of the Amo purchases but is a Zoustar half-sister to Gypsy Spirit, who was a juvenile winner on her debut during April and was third in the Hilary Needler Trophy early in a good career. She is also out of a half-sister to Bearstone Stud's Lowther Stakes third Queen Jo Jo.

Doddie's Impact (left) was a bargain buy winner of last year's Brocklesby Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Alice Haynes is another expected to hit the ground running with her two-year-olds and the young Newmarket trainer has one of the most interesting candidates in the William Hill-sponsored event. Atherstone Warrior was knocked down at 10,000gns to Robyn Brisland, who is now Haynes' assistant trainer and saddled last year’s bargain buy winner Doddie’s Impact.

A half-brother to smart juvenile Stay Classy, Atherstone Warrior is by Coulsty, who is proving himself to be a good-value option for some early speed.

It will do any first-season sire no harm at all to win the Brocklesby, for all that it carries no black type, as breeders that supported them will be encouraged if he is able to produce an early one.

Dukes Of Haather, who is from a fairly precocious family, sold quite well at 47,000gns to trainer Adrian Keatley and Compas Equine and is the debut runner for Shadwell's Sussex Stakes hero Mohaather. Sunny Time, meanwhile, is a homebred who was bought back from the sales and will be the first out of the gates for Newsells Park’s Without Parole, the Group 1-winning son of Frankel.

Paddy’s Courage, who was extremely cheap for a Dark Angel at just 5,000gns, ought to be pretty sharp on breeding and would be making herself a sensational purchase by Darryll Holland’s team were she to come out on top.

On the same card, some big stables are represented in the ten-furlong maiden for three-year-olds (4.10), including a Betfred Derby entry for Ed Walker in the shape of Harper’s Ferry. He is not lacking for Epsom experience on his distaff side as his dam, Talent, won the Oaks 11 years ago.

She has bred the Prix Corrida winner Ambition and her covering by Lope De Vega ought to add a bit of speed to Harper’s Ferry’s make-up. Little was evidently expected on his back-end debut at Newmarket but he very nearly popped up at 50-1, being collared and beaten a nose by previous winner Feigning Madness.

Rainbows Edge is a half-sister to smart stayer Call To Mind Credit: Getty Images

There's quite a good little mile fillies' maiden later in the day at Newcastle (6.30), where John and Thady Gosden have declared a newcomer from one of the best members of the royal broodmare band. Rainbows Edge is a Night Of Thunder daughter of Memory, the distinctly quirky winner of the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2010.

Memory’s visits to Galileo yielded Call To Mind, who won a valuable invitational event at Belmont Park and was third to Stradivarius in the Yorkshire Cup, along with the Acomb winner Recorder, who became a stallion, and Galileo's son Frankel sired her top Scandinavian performer Learn By Heart.

Star Jasmine, who is in opposition, was a 400,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 purchase who nearly made a recent winning debut for George Boughey and owner Lady Bamford.

Sunday's meeting at Naas provides Aidan O'Brien with an opportunity to unveil a proper newcomer. He entered a few in the three-year-old fillies' maiden (1.25) and plumped for Fleetingly, a Justify daughter of the redoubtable Group 1 star Alice Springs. A chestnut like her mother, she's a half-sister to Group 3-placed Prettiest.

The seven-furlong novice race (2.30) at Doncaster the same afternoon does not look quite as hot. Godolphin's now-gelded Strong Opinion, who was beginning to get it together in two starts last term, has the opportunity to replicate the feat of his Frankel half-brother Theoryofeverything, a ready winner of the race 12 months ago who went on to finish third to Isaac Shelby in the Greenham Stakes before becoming a frustrating customer.

