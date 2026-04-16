‘You've got to win in here before you can win out there’ - Skelton takes another victory in the ring with £435,000 Tattersalls Cheltenham April record

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Just over a week away from formally achieving a long-held ambition of becoming Britain's champion jumps trainer, Dan Skelton was already laying the foundations for future titles at the Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale.

With the assistance of his bloodstock agent associate Ryan Mahon, Skelton set a new auction record of £435,000 for Masked Marvel filly Mifa D’Airy, an ultra-impressive winner of a point-to-point for Sean Doyle at Dromahane last weekend.

The crown was dramatically wrested from his grasp by Willie Mullins in the season finale at Sandown 12 months ago and, ironically, Skelton was able to outpoint Mullins’ representative Harold Kirk for easily the most sought-after individual in Thursday’s catalogue. Mifa D’Airy was bought by a partnership which includes the trainer’s Warwickshire neighbour Rachel Wilson, owner of up-and-coming chaser Kykorock, among others.

"When you see numbers like that – it's a lot of numbers isn't it? – but she is beautiful," Skelton said.

"She looked incredible in her race and the physical matches up. Rachel is the new owner but we're going to put a team together. Rachel is an absolutely phenomenal supporter of ours, has a stud, keeps her horses with us. Rachel was the backbone of this, pushing us on, and she was right there when we needed her.

“We've had a phenomenal season and it's off the back of people like this. Without support you can do nothing – owners are the most important part of this job and you've got to win in here before you can win out there.”

Already mathematically assured as champion this time, the 39-year-old cut a much more relaxed figure amidst an end-of-term atmosphere at Prestbury Park.

"It's a very different feel to last year, where I had the fire on my back for the last month," Skelton said. "There's a lot of people to thank for their support including the sales companies, who gather all of these horses for all of us and not just me, to restock the team. Everyone's played their part, I'm very proud of everybody and we'll try and do it again, I suppose!

“I pinch myself all the time because it feels like a dreamworld at the moment especially but you've got to keep going, haven't you? The wheel keeps turning, there's more races tomorrow and more the day after. I can't thank people like Rachel enough. It's what I do it for, I get so much enjoyment from it anyway but to do it for really good people – it's that little bit extra.”

This has equally been a period of unprecedented success for Doyle and his brothers at Monbeg Stables, who have produced glittering prospects to top the biggest point-to-point auctions at the Grand National and Cheltenham Festival.

The Wexford team bought the daughter of Masked Marvel for €70,000 at the Tattersalls Derby Sale. Haras de la Tuilerie's St Leger winner has moved into the big league lately headlined by Koktail Divin's triumph in the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree, who joins Robcour's Teahupoo among the stallion's highest achievers. It explained why at least four of the very biggest players in National Hunt racing seemed to be taking a very close interest in the bidding.

Sean Doyle’s all-conquering run continued on Thursday Credit: Debbie Burt

“We gave a good price for her but the first day I lunged her we knew she was cheap,” Doyle said. “Just the balance, the lungs, just unbelievable. It's great to be well rewarded. There were loads of bids there but she's gone to a great team.

“I've never had a team of horses like this,” Doyle continued. “Just as individuals and they all matched up with loads of ability. Just an unbelievable year. Everyone at home has to pull together to make this happen but it's all great and long may it continue.”

House moving from James to Skelton

Skelton and Mahon had already been on the top of the leaderboard through their purchase of the second horse to go through the ring, recent winner Glebe House for £180,000.

Rob James bought Glebe House for €41,000 at Part 2 of the Arkle Sale in time for the page to look a bit better. His half-brother Chief O'Hara has got things together since transferring to trainer Matt Sheppard and won two on the bounce at Taunton before Christmas.

The decorated handler and jockey had ridden Glebe House himself at Loughanmore a fortnight ago, getting the best of his mount on the run-in to beat Lexington Flyer by half a length. The four-year-old has been a model professional on the track and took the sales process well in his stride.

Glebe House was a model professional prior to his £180,000 sale Credit: Debbie Burt

"He's a beautiful horse who Rob really recommended to us," Skelton continued. "I think Rob was a little disappointed he didn't get a bit more money for him so I suppose when your vendor is disappointed, even when they cost as much as that, and they think you got it a bit cheap, it's probably a good sign.

"We love the sire, who doesn't love the sire and hopefully he's got a big future.”

Poet's Word has sired ten winners in the Irish point-to-point field this season, proving a bit of a friend to handlers including Sean Doyle, whose Wordfromhome topped last week's Goffs Aintree Sale at £320,000.

Skelton was glowing about the Boardsmill Stud resident, whose second crop of Irish-bred four-year-olds have been out this season.

"We've had some that have done well in bumpers, not an absolute star yet, but I think that's to come," Skelton said. "They're very easy to work with, good attitudes.

"They don't seem to be complainers about ground, they're not looking for a day off, they're not horses that are a bit fragile. He's a good solid sire for the game. Whether he'll be champion sire, time will tell, but I feel he'll be a top-end sire."

For James, it will also be business as usual as soon as he returns home.

"He's a lovely horse and think there's more to come, he's still raw and weak," he said of Glebe House. "He probably didn't get much luck in running, he picked up well and probably shouldn't have won, but he did.

"I hope he's very good for Dan and Ryan, they're doing brilliant together. Dan's had a great year and he's been good to me, so best of luck to him. We've plenty to get going, they've only really been coming right in the last month, so the next few weeks will be busy."

Lawless team halved with dream result

There was an unexpectedly charming result midway during the session for Ballydonagh Girl, who joins one of the biggest stables in Ireland from one of the smallest.

The Shirocco mare was kept back by handler Gerard Lawless until she was five but was particularly impressive in winning at Liscarroll by ten lengths and was bought by Gordon Elliott for £155,000.

"I'm down to two horses and she's one of them – so one left!" said Lawless, whose son Brian is a far more substantial consignor in this sphere and also rode this mare to success.

"It's an absolutely great result coming here. I didn't think anything like this was going to happen. The mare really just showed herself. As a four-year-old she was just too big and weak, we gave her a year to mature and she's been really straightforward. She’s just a beautiful filly, really willing to jump and travel. We wish them all the best of luck with her.”

Late in the day there was a swoop for a more proven individual in Tiddesley Wood, who rounded off his time with Fergal O’Brien and the Cheltenham & South West Racing Club with a stylish win in a novice hurdle at Kempton a month ago.

It was agent Dan Astbury who signed the docket at £160,000 to secure the Sir Percy gelding.

“He’s going to go to Adrian Keatley for Gary Wilson, who has had a couple of horses run really well at Cheltenham and Aintree,” Astbury said. “This horse ran a really good figure last time and will hopefully be a Saturday horse, hopefully even a Graded horse when he goes over fences.”

The sale concluded with 31 of the 46 horses offered selling for £2,429,000. This left an unchanged median of £50,000 and an average which had climbed 18 per cent year-on-year to £78,355.

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