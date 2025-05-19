‘You’ve got to put your kahunas on the line’ - Doctor Dino filly tops Doncaster Spring Store Sale at £120,000

There was no sign of Olly Murphy resting on his laurels after a bumper season as the upwardly mobile jumps trainer began his annual restocking mission by securing the £120,000 top lot at Doncaster’s Spring Store Sale on Monday. The six-figure filly is by Doctor Dino and was offered by John Bleahen’s Lakefield Farm.

“She’s one of a couple that we really wanted so I’m chuffed to bits,” said Murphy, who signed the docket alongside his father, bloodstock agent Aiden Murphy. “She’s a queen. She’s been bought for an existing client in the yard who doesn’t have a filly at the moment, but hopefully she’s one to look forward to. She looks like she’ll be a forward enough type and she’s by a fantastic sire. She was highly recommended by the Bleahens, who we’ve been very lucky buying from in the past.”

Murphy saddled 141 winners during the most recent British campaign, and ended the season with an impressive strike-rate of 25 per cent. The Warwickshire-based handler won notable prizes with the likes of Booster Bob, Go Dante and Strong Leader, and rounded out the season with the success of Resplendent Grey in the bet365 Gold Cup.

Murphy said he was aiming to build on those results over the coming years, including with the new recruits he intends to bring on board during the upcoming store sales.

“Like a football team, I think if you do well in your league, you hope you’ll do well in the transfer market,” he said. “As a trainer, I think it’s important that if you do have a good year, you get rewarded and thank God people have decided to support us again this season, which will hopefully help us get up to that next level again. We’ve got plenty of orders, although we would like more because we want to get bigger and better.

“It’s highly competitive though. When I left Gordon [Elliott], he said if you want to win on the racecourse then you have to win in the sales ring, and it’s so important that you come here with a bit of ammunition. You’ve got to get stuck in and put your kahunas on the line. We buy horses on spec and we take a risk, but you’ve got to do that if you want to get to that next level. It’s all about having a nursery and getting these young horses coming through. Hopefully this filly is one of plenty of nice horses we’re going to buy this summer.”

Olly Murphy: 'she looks like she’ll be a forward enough type and she’s by a fantastic sire' Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

Already named Guenamite, the youngster is the second foal out of La Bien Nommee, a Martaline sibling to five winners and four black-type performers. These include her Balko half-brother Le Patron, winner of the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices' Chase for Gary Moore, and her Grade 3-placed full-sister La Symphonie.

Haras du Mesnil resident Doctor Dino is the sire of ten Grade 1-winning jumpers, including Dinoblue, Jade De Grugy and State Man, all of whom are trained by Willie Mullins.

The filly was making her second appearance at public auction, having gone unsold at €24,000 when offered as a foal at the Arqana Autumn Sale in 2022. She was added to the Lakefield Farm ranks in a private deal struck the following year.

“She was an easy buy,” said Bleahen. “The lady I bought her off is a tough customer and she cost quite a bit more than she was [unsold at]. She was one you just had to have, though. She's from a beautiful line; she’s just a queen.”

Anecdotally, some pinhookers have suggested it has become harder to buy privately in France as breeders react to the prices their stock generate at the store sales in Britain and Ireland. Bleahen, who topped the 2022 Derby Sale with Brighterdaysahead, said the prices involved was less of an issue than finding desirable youngstock.

“I don’t think it’s harder to buy them, but it’s harder to find them,” he said. “She was a real easy buy, but it’s the ones you’re wondering ‘Does it walk enough?’ or ‘Is it big enough?’ With her, before we’d even asked the price, we were buying her. It’s always hard to source them though.

“I spend six weeks of the year in France, going out for a few days a month when we have the time. We’ve been lucky enough to have some great ones, including Gordon’s mare who won three Grade 1s this year. They’re just so hard to find though. When you see them you just have to buy them, because they don’t come around too often.”

Bleahen then brought the whole pinhooking endeavour into sharp relief, adding: “Every field you go into, it’s a new dream. You see this beautiful thing down the end of the paddock, usually when you get down there it’s got three legs or something else wrong with it. But every time you get out of the car, the dream is alive.”

The dream was clearly alive in Doncaster, as an emotional Bleahen shared his delight at the price – and at the Doctor Dino filly’s new home.

“I’ve topped loads of Derby Sales and I’ve been lucky, but still, I enjoy it,” he said. “She’s gone to a fantastic trainer. Olly had so many winners last season, he’s on his way, and Aiden is a fantastic guy. They’re a great team. I love that team.”

McGrath the man of the moment

No purchaser was busier throughout the session than agent Jerry McGrath, who signed for four lots at an outlay of £240,000. The quartet included the joint-second and third top lots, headed by a Walk In The Park gelding out of the smart Penny Jane who fetched £85,000.

“He’s been bought for a syndicate to go point-to-pointing with the intention of being resold,” said McGrath. “A bunch of owners wanted to do something a bit different and have teamed up together, and I think he’ll go into training with Rob James.

“He’s a lovely, big, athletic type of horse. He’s by Walk In The Park and has a good pedigree. It’s a lot of money to give for him now but he’s by a good sire and I think he deserves that sort of price. They asked me to try to find a nice horse and this is what I came up with.”

The son of Walk In The Park was sold by Worthen Hall Stables, whose two-strong draft brought receipts totalling £160,000. The other Worthen Hall offering, a well-related son of Getaway, went the way of Monbeg Stables at £75,000.

Jerry McGrath purchased four lots for £240,000 Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

Willie Bryan struck a pragmatic tone as he reflected on the market in Doncaster. “We liked the animals, obviously a stronger market would have helped a bit,” he said. “The individuals were right and they’ll be racehorses at the end of the day.

“The Walk In The Park is owned by a syndicate we set up. He has a super page, there’s a lot going on in it. He's by a cracking stallion so you can’t go too far wrong. The Getaway was just a beautiful horse; if he wins an Irish point the sky’s the limit with him really; he’s a very uncomplicated athletic horse. I couldn’t recommend him highly enough to people.”

He added: “We're in it to sell horses, so have to keep rolling on. They were good stock, but you have to take what the market is at the time. It was buoyant when we bought them and quieter now. You've got to take it on the chin; you have good years and bad years, it evens out.”

Earlier in the session McGrath went to £80,000 for the Order Of St George half-brother to Murphy’s dual Listed-winning chaser Thunder Rock.

“He’s going to go to Olly Murphy,” said McGrath, who was unable to reveal the name of his client. “Obviously they had Thunder Rock, so they’ve got a connection with the family. I loved the individual, I thought he was one of the most athletic horses in the sale. Order Of St George has had another good year on the track and point-to-pointing. I thought this horse had a lot of depth and substance for one by the sire. He’s a very likeable horse.”

The three-year-old, whose dam is a daughter of Old Vic and three-time Cleeve Hurdle winner Lady Rebecca, was consigned by Hegarty Bloodstock. He last appeared at public auction as a foal when Aiden Murphy signed the €40,000 ticket.

Honeyball makes Passing purchases

The progeny of Passing Glance proved in demand throughout the day, and trainer Anthony Honeyball took home the two most expensive lots by the Batsford Stud resident.

The pricier of the pair is a half-brother to the Grade 1-winning novice hurdler Romeo Coolio, and brought the hammer down at £85,000.

The youngster’s pedigree and price had both improved since his last appearance at the sales when he was signed for by Stroud Coleman Bloodstock at €20,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale in 2022. He gained a second black type sibling when Ascending Lark won a Listed handicap hurdle at Punchestown for Harry Derham.

“We’ve had a lot of winners by Passing Glance,” said Honeyball. “One of them, Fountains Windfall, looked like he might win a Grade 1 in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase for us once upon a time. We're just happy to get another one by the sire, and this one had a really nice pedigree with loads of black type in the family. I've got a new ownership group in mind for him. They've not quite finalised numbers or given themselves a name yet, but they do have a WhatsApp Group at least!”

Anthony Honeyball bought Lot 138, a gelding by Passing Glance, for £85,000 Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

The three-year-old was offered by Will Kinsey’s Peel Bloodstock, who first sold the youngster as a foal and whose services were called upon again on Monday.

“The mare [Miss Bailly] owes us nothing,” said Kinsey. “We've sold everything out of her as foals and all of them have made good money. When we sold him for €20,000, Matt [Coleman] had seen Ascending Lark at the Lalors and said how good she was, and he ended up buying this horse for a syndicate of lads.

“They've had a right good touch, and I'm delighted for them as it's win-win. There was profit in it for us when we sold him and we're always delighted for the next man, as hopefully they'll come back again and again. That’s what this business is about.

“We had him for the last six weeks. I'd seen him over the winter, and when he came back to me I was pretty pleased with what I saw. The job's been easy to be honest, he's a lovely horse and has taken everything in his stride at the sales. I'm delighted he's going to the Honeyballs, they're great people.”

Honeyball also secured Lulham Bloodstock’s son of Passing Glance at £60,000, while Tom Malone signed at £50,000 for the youngster out of Valleyofthedolls offered by Goldford Stud.

McGivern all smiles after Dash Grange debut

Jayne McGivern quipped that she would be “weeping either way” ahead of her Dash Grange Stud’s consigning debut in Doncaster. But after seeing her two lots sell for a combined £109,000, the owner and breeder was all smiles.

The pricier of the pair was the Nathaniel half-brother to Jetara, who went the way of Megan Nicholls, acting on behalf of her father Paul, at £75,000.

“I’m not blubbing!” McGivern said after watching the youngster sell. “I couldn’t be happier. I thought he looked beautiful. I’m delighted he’s going somewhere where he’s absolutely going to get his chance and be treasured, which is all that matters to me really.

“Both horses we consigned today did really well. I hope we become known for bringing forward quality. The market will tell us what they're worth and we can only do the best we can. I’m thrilled both horses have gone to fabulous trainers, Paul Nicholls and Olly Murphy with the [£34,000] Jukebox Jury. Onwards and upwards!”

Jayne McGivern with Megan Nicholls at the Goffs Spring Store Sale Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

Not only is the three-year-old a half-brother to Jetara, his dam, Jelan, is a Milan sister to Champion Hurdle winner Jezki. Nicholls said she hoped the youngster would show a similar level of speed once he reaches the racecourse.

“He looks a real forward-going type, and obviously with the valuable [Goffs Spring Sale] bumper we wanted to try to find a horse that fits into that category,” she said. “Dad’s done well in the race; he won it with Regent’s Stroll a couple of years ago and has had horses placed since then. He’s just really athletic. I’ve seen him a couple of times and he showed really well, and he’s from a strong family; black type winners are always an added bonus.”

She added: “We haven’t got a specific owner at this stage; we’ll get him home and get him into the routine and he’s open to the floor. Hopefully we can get a good owner on board because I think he’s a horse that can be fun for all of us.”

Closing remarks

At the close of trade, Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent commented: “Today’s [Monday] Spring Store Sale was the perfect start to our largest NH sale of the year, and we are pleased to see it continue to attract a large crowd of the leading buyers from throughout the UK and Ireland. As we have witnessed across all recent sales, the top of the market remains strong and that was certainly evident at Doncaster today – if you had what the market wanted, competition was strong, and vendors were well rewarded.

“However, the market continues to be tricky below the very top and it would be remiss not to acknowledge that it was tough for those who didn’t provide what the market demands. Ahead of today, the Goffs team has worked hard to deliver a diverse and powerful buying bench and, as ever, we will review every aspect of the day to improve again next year. However, there won’t be any knee jerk reactions, and any discussions will be delayed until after the completion of the two major store sales in Ireland, headlined by the market leading Goffs Arkle Sale.

“Before then, we look forward to the HIT/PTP section of the Spring Sale which starts with a viewing day tomorrow before selling begins on Wednesday at 10.00am."

The action in Doncaster continues on Wednesday with the Spring Horses in Training and Point-to-Point Sale, which begins its two-day run at 10am.

Sale statistics



2025 2024 % change Catalogued 199 274

Offered 177 246

Sold 134 (75%) 171 (69%)

Turnover £3,516,000

£4,363,550

-20 Average £26,239

£25,518

+3 Median £20,000 £20,000

Top lot £120,000 £135,000



Scroll >>> table to view

Read more

'He deserves more mares than he's getting' - Chapel Stud sire Bangkok off the mark at Windsor

Super sires and a momentous matriarch – the talking points in Lockinge hero Lead Artist's pedigree