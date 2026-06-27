‘You have to dig a bit deeper’ - Norman Williamson’s Treve relation tops Goffs Classic Breeze-Up at €330,000

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Norman Williamson's Oak Tree Farm struck gold at the Goffs Classic Breeze-Up Sale on Saturday evening as its blue-blooded Lope De Vega colt, out of a sister to dual Arc winner Treve, topped the session after selling to Avenue Bloodstock's Mark McStay for €330,000.

The colt, who Williamson purchased for 150,000gns at last year's Tattersalls Book 1 Sale, attracted fierce competition before McStay secured him, having been impressed by both his physical presence and outstanding pedigree.

The agent, who bought unbeaten three-year-old Extremely Zain from Katie Walsh’s Greenhills Farm for €185,000 at the same sale 12 months ago, revealed the sale-topper came with glowing recommendations from both Williamson and Walsh.

"Everyone who buys the top lot of the sale will tell you it was the best horse in the sale, but I really thought he was," he said. "He's a very good-looking colt. Norman and Katie [Walsh] both recommended the horse to me and I've had tremendous luck buying horses from Katie, including at the sale last year.

"He's by one of the best sires in the world in Lope De Vega and from one of the best pedigrees in the book, being from the family of Treve. He breezed extremely well considering he's bred to get a mile and a quarter to a mile and a half. He was well presented and he vetted impeccably."

Discussing plans for the youngster, McStay added: "He's been bought by an existing owner but the plans are fluid. I'd say he'll be trained in the UK. We'll ship him back to Newmarket and then make a plan from there with his owner.

"We're really happy to get him. There was stiff competition, but for a horse with his pedigree and his physical attributes you have to dig a bit deeper."

Mark McStay: 'He's been bought by an existing owner but the plans are fluid' Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

Out of the winning Motivator mare Terre, the colt is a brother to winners Terre De Vega and Tierra Del Toro, while his half-siblings also include the seven-time winner Alcaraz.

Originally intended for the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale, the colt was rerouted to Goffs after suffering a minor setback before his scheduled appearance in Deauville.

Williamson explained: "He was entered in Arqana and had a little hold-up with a pulled muscle. Straight away I spoke to Nick Nugent, well in advance, and told him we thought he was a very good horse and he has turned up here. He is a beautiful colt.

"There were three or four people on him after €200,000, all the right people. Mark bought Extremely Zain here last year and he's going to be a very good horse. Let's hope this fellow does the same. We are thrilled, but we think he is a very nice horse."

Reflecting on the continued growth of the sale, Williamson added: "The sale certainly has a future. Last year I think some people were wondering if it would work or not, but it has proven itself.

"Katie Walsh sold a good horse here last year and he made plenty of money. Let's hope it keeps going. I'm happy."

At the close of trade, Goffs reported that 42 lots changed hands at a clearance of 73 per cent for a total receipts of €2,985,000, a 16 per cent increase year-on-year. The average finished at €71,072, a eight per cent increase, while the median rose 11 per cent to €50,000.

Radcliffe avoids another near miss

Determined not to play the role of underbidder on another talented filly, Kerri Radcliffe successfully landed a daughter of Sea The Stars at €215,000, admitting the memory of coming out second best on a Royal Ascot winner had driven her search ever since.

The agent revealed she had been chasing the right filly since narrowly missing out on Libertango, who went on to justify the agent’s judgement with her victory in the Albany Stakes at last week’s royal meeting .

This time, acting for a new client making their first foray into racehorse ownership, Radcliffe made sure she did not miss for a second time, holding firm to secure the C F Bloodstock offering.

"To be honest, I've been hunting since Libertango because I was the underbidder on her and then had to watch her win at Royal Ascot, so I didn’t want to be the underbidder on this one as well. She’s for a new client who's just come into racing," said Radcliffe, who did her bidding over the phone due to a family engagement.

“I saw her on the farm at the start of March and loved her. I did try to buy out of the yard, but Cormac [Farrell] wanted to see her breeze. She jumped through all the hoops and she’s a gorgeous filly. She was the second fastest in the breeze and to be honest for a Sea The Stars filly in June to be going like that, that’s pretty rockstar times. She has a lovely pedigree as well.”

Cormac Farrell poses with his Sea The Stars filly after her €215,000 sale to Kerri Radcliffe Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

The daughter of Sea The Stars was having her third engagement in a sales ring having first sold to Integral Bloodstock for 90,000gns at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale, before being picked up by Farrell’s C F Bloodstock and Deuce Greathouse for 95,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1, offered that day by Finbar Kent.

The filly is out of the once raced Olympic Glory mare Kitkitty, a half-sister to the dam of Shadwell’s prolific Group 3 winner Al Aasy.

Farrell added: “We're over the moon, she's a very smart filly and she breezed fantastic. She showed fantastically and vetted well. She's been very straightforward all the way through. Kerri [Radcliffe] was absolutely mad for the filly and it's a great result.”

Redvers and Molony strike for St Mark's Basilica filly

Peter Molony and David Redvers can lay claim to breeding a Royal Ascot winner this year courtesy of Generic’s victory in the Hampton Court Stakes and they combined again to purchase a filly by St Mark’s Basilica for €190,000.

Molony and Redvers co-bred the Group 3 winner with Henry de Bromhead and the pair’s new acquisition will head into training with the County Waterford-based handler.

The filly came under the hammer having been bought by Mick Murphy and Sarah O'Connell of Longways for €105,000 at last year’s Arqana August Yearling Sale.

Molony said he had wanted to buy the filly when he saw her in Deauville and he was delighted to be able to secure her on behalf of a syndicate.

Longways Stables' St Mark's Basilica filly out of Nina Bailarina is knocked down to David Redvers for €190,000 Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

He said: “I saw her last at the yearling sales and I actually really wanted to have a piece of her, but I wasn’t allowed. When I saw her breeze on Sunday I absolutely loved her. She’s been bought for a syndicate and David Redvers is involved.

“I absolutely love the sire, he’s made a great start. I had a homebred filly with Henry a couple of years ago called Wren's Breath and she won a stakes race and earned a lot of money for us.

“Mick and Sarah do such a fabulous job and they recommended her highly, despite the fact they didn’t allow me to come in on her last year when they bought her as a yearling!”

The filly is out of Nina Bailarina, a Group 3-placed daughter of Lope De Vega, whose two winners are headed by Midnight Tango, a filly by Night Of Thunder, who finished runner-up in the Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes in May.

Nina Bailarina is a half-sister to Prix de l'Abbaye winner Makarova.

St Mark’s Basilica advertised his credentials as a stallion when supplying two winners at last week’s Royal Ascot meeting.

The son of Siyouni’s pair of winners at the royal meeting came courtesy of King Of Cloughan’s victory in the Windsor Castle Stakes, before Thesecretadversary doubled the tally when he landed the Jersey Stakes on the final day of the meeting.

The stallion’s reputation has continued to be bolstered by his unbeaten dual Classic-winning daughter, Diamond Necklace .

Starspangledbanner filly heads to O'Callaghan after €165,000 transaction

Grove Stud’s Starspangledbanner filly will join Michael O’Callaghan’s stable after the trainer forked out €165,000 to purchase the two-year-old.

The Coolmore Stud resident’s capabilities to sire a top-class performer have been showcased by his brilliant daughter Precise, a winner of the Fillies' Mile and Moyglare Stud Stakes at two who has added scores in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes to her record at three.

The filly is out of the winning Australia mare Lake Illawarra, a half-sister to Group 3 scorer Beauty Bright as well as Listed winner Aloft, who finished second in the Racing Post Trophy.

Grove Stud's Starspangledbanner filly out of Lake Illawarra makes €165,000 to Michael O'Callaghan Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

Michael O’Callaghan said: “She’s a lovely filly and the first foal out of an Australia mare from a very good family. She should be a 7f to a mile filly and looks like she has a bit of scope. She’s a great mover and she breezed very well and was very professional with a lovely action.

Charles Shanahan, who was standing alongside the trainer, said the filly was bought on spec and no plans had yet to be formulated.

“She did a good breeze and she’s been bought on spec, we have no owner in mind yet but we’re hoping we'll will find one fairly soon,” he said.

The filly was up for sale for the second time having first sold to Grove Stud and Church Farm for €140,000 at Book 1 of last year’s Goffs Orby Sale.

Holian swoops for Practical Joke colt

A colt by Practical Joke provided the Slattery family’s Meadowview Stables a solid return on the $30,000 they invested at the Fasig-Tipton October Yearling Sale when bringing €180,000 from Watchman Racing and will now sport the colours of dual-code owner Basil Holian.

Willie Slattery, who signed the docket, said: “We knew a good bit about the horse with Brian [Slattery] having breezed him and Andrew [Slattery] is going to train him for Basil Holian. Andrew likes the horse a lot.”

The colt missed his engagement at the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale in May, which Slattery believes may have played in his favour.

He said: “I actually think the horse has been a bit unlucky as he got a bit of a knock in France and if he had got through and breezed as well as he did, he might have made a bit more money - we may have got lucky.”

Meadowview Stables' Practical Joke colt out of Sky Gesture during his €180,000 sale at the Goffs Classic Breeze-Up Sale Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

The colt is a half-brother to two winners being out of juvenile winner Sky Gesture, a half-sister to US Listed scorer Noble And A Beauty.

Practical Joke, a resident at Coolmore’s Ashford Stud base in Kentucky, is the sire of 56 stakes winners, led by 12 elite-level winners.

Holian, who owns this year’s Albert Bartlett runner-up Fruit De Me, said he is accumulating some Flat horses with Andrew Slattery which is where the US-bred colt is headed.

He said: “I have about 13 or 14 with Henry de Bromhead and then I am building a few with Andrew Slattery.”

Although Goffs will review the format of its Classic Breeze-Up Sale, chief executive Henry Beeby said the concept had been vindicated after reasonably solid trading allayed any concerns over its viability.

“The Goffs Classic Breeze-Up made an auspicious debut 12 months ago and proved a big point for the team as it is fair to say there was a bit of debate about the concept, the format, the date and more. However, those initial doubts were well and truly forgotten as the sale returned the highest average and median ever at an Irish Breeze-Up.

“Our second go met with much more approval and has been well supported by our vendors, and it is to them that we extend our sincere thanks in the first instance as without their horses, we have nothing. The catalogue read well and the horses lived up to their pedigrees, both on the track on Monday and in the yards at Kildare Paddocks.

"The result has been a sale that has built on year one in some style to consolidate its position as the premier sale of its type on these shores with an average and median that is unrivalled which makes us both proud and thankful.”

“Interestingly, the debate around the format is not as clear cut as we initially believed and some notable judges told us that the extra time between the breeze and the sale, whilst perhaps logistically imperfect, can benefit the horses and allow them to show themselves to better advantage. That is certainly something we will consider as we plan for year three whilst the date is now seen as a major selling point as it provides a vibrant outlet for proper horses at the end of the season and several vendors took full advantage reaping the dividend in the sales ring."

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