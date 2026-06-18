‘You can’t walk away from a filly as phenomenal as her’ - daughter of Justify sets $1.4 million OBS record

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A striking grey filly by Coolmore's Triple Crown winner Justify became the most expensive horse ever sold at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales June Two-Year-Olds in Training and Horses of Racing Age Sale in Florida on Wednesday when knocked down to Speedway Stables at $1.4 million.

The price surpassed the previous sale record of $975,000 set last year by a Curlin filly named Feminism, a winner on the track earlier this year. The Justify filly had breezed well enough to catch the eye of Marette Farrell, advisor to K.C. Weiner and Peter Fluor’s Speedway operation.

It was an overwhelming moment for vendor Jesse Hoppel, who had bought her for just $100,000 at last year’s Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

“We got really fortunate. I’m just grateful everyone believed in us enough to bid on our horses like that,” said Hoppel. “She exceeded our expectations by far. She’s a really nice filly, she’s got a really nice family. Hopefully she’s really successful on the racetrack and goes on to become a really nice broodmare. All those things are a possibility with that filly.”

Out of the stakes winner Harbingerofthings, a daughter of Rockport Harbor, who has already produced Graded pair Tell Your Daddy and Dynadrive. The sale-topper appeared at a later sale than might have been expected after picking up an injury.

“She was turned out with a bunch of fillies in a big field just being a horse. We raise our horses natural, just let them be themselves, and she got a big old lump on her shin,” Hoppel said. “What happened, I don’t know. She would have been here in April or March but that set us back a little way. Like so many things, it was definitely a blessing in disguise.”

Farrell had been bidding by phone and hopes the filly will one day be part of Speedway’s broodmare band.

“As soon as I saw the breeze, all I wanted to do was go to the barn to see her,” she said. “When I went to the barn, she was everything I could have hoped for. She had size, muscle, presence, a great sense of mind. She’s by a phenomenal stallion Justify, who we’re real believers in. Then of course she’s a half to a Grade 1 placed horse [Tell Your Daddy] and it’s Mindframe’s extended family. Speedway Stables has a broodmare band now and these are the fillies we want to add to the band, the ones who have brilliance.

“You can’t walk away from a filly as phenomenal as her.”

This sale has been expanded to three days from two, so figures are not comparable. With one day to go, a total of 353 horses have been sold for $18,898,000, at an average of $53,535 and median $27,000. The cumulative rate of horses not sold is 26.7 percent.

“Before the sale started, they asked me what I thought about June and I said we’ve had a great March and April and I don’t see that changing. Obviously, it didn’t change,” said Tod Wojciechowski, director of sales for OBS. “I said it last year, this isn’t your father’s June sale. It has become a sale in its own right and a number of consignors have said that they point horses to this sale.”

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