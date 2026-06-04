Willie Mullins-trained Sony Bill tops Tattersalls Online trade at 64,000gns

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Grade 2-placed hurdler Sony Bill was the headline act of Thursday's Tattersalls Online June Sale when selling to Lodgedown Stables for 64,000gns.

Consigned by Willie Mullins' Closutton Stables, the Battle Of Marengo gelding was a dual winner over hurdles in France, while his form for Mullins included a third behind Hello Neighbour in a Leopardstown Grade 2 juvenile hurdle in December 2024.

Lodgedown Stables also purchased Listed-winning hurdler Zillow from the same draft for 24,000gns, meaning Closutton's draft enjoyed a 100 per cent clearance for four lots offered and turnover of 96,800gns.

Anniversary, a Sea The Moon gelding who defeated future St Leger and Goodwood Cup winner Scandinavia in a Newmarket maiden at two, made 56,000gns when selling to The Brushmakers. A three-quarter-length runner-up on his penultimate start at Salisbury last month, he was offered by Ralph Beckett's Kimpton Down Stables.

The partial dispersal from Ecurie de Cachene saw Cruise Control , a Galileo three-parts sister to Longchamp Listed winner Hidden Dimples prove popular, being knocked down to MBL for 54,000gns. Consigned by Newtown Stud, the ten-year-old is the dam of dual winner Midnight Drive and was sold with her colt foal by Palace Pier at foot. She is in foal to Coolmore's young sire and Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner Henri Matisse.

The breeze-up section saw Kelly Keniry’s Cotai Glory filly out of Frankel mare Straight Talking sell to EMcC Racing and Alison Jones for 20,000gns.

Overall, 53 lots sold for turnover of 580,500gns and at an average of 11,213gns.

The next auction to take place on Tattersalls Online is the Emirates Racing Authority Jebel Ali Online Sale, which starts tomorrow at 11am. Bidding closes next Tuesday from 11am.

Read more sales news

Ulyssia and Fitzwilliam Sports announced as new Goffs London Sale title partners

Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly up for sale at Tattersalls July

'The family has been good to me' - Italian connection strikes to land top lot at inaugural Aktem Paris Breeze-Up