'When I started my line of questioning he told me to shut up' - duck wraps and divided opinions at a memorable Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale

Monday, April 24

Nothing divides opinion on the sales circuit quite like Doncaster. I received two reminders of this fact as I made my way around the racecourse side during the pre-sale breeze on a cold and slightly blustery morning.

One Irish visitor told me how much they loved traveling over and even promised to give me some material for my sales diary if they made it as far as Biscuit Billy’s that night. Either they over-promised or over-indulged to the point of memory loss, as that was the last I heard of the generous offer.