'We've been hugely lucky all the way through' - end of an era as Trickledown Stud shuts up shop at Tattersalls

Lot 2,240 during the final session of the Tattersalls December Mares Sale on Thursday will quietly signal the end of an era. Desert, a four-year-old daughter of Havana Gold, is set to be the final lot sold by Trickledown Stud, the Chippenham operation of industry stalwarts Paul and Sara Thorman.

Trickledown, which made its first offering at public auction in 1990, will forever be associated with back-to-back 2,000 Guineas winners George Washington and Cockney Rebel. The colt who became known as ‘Gorgeous George’ topped Book 1 in 2004 when knocked down to Demi O’Byrne at 1,150,000gns, while Cockney Rebel fetched £30,000 from agent Bobby O’Ryan at Doncaster the following year, having been pinhooked by Trickledown for 15,000gns.

The Thormans also landed a touch for the ages with Halland Park Lass, better known as the dam of Dutch Art. The daughter of Spectrum was bought for 12,000gns the December before Dutch Art landed the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes. The emergence of that top-class two-year-old helped Trickledown sell his Kyllachy half-sister for 280,000gns four days before Halland Park Lass was resold for 710,000gns.

“We’ve been hugely lucky all the way through,” reflected Paul on Wednesday. “We’ve had the best owners, the best staff and, every now and again, we’ve had the best horse. ‘George’ was obviously the best fella we sold, but the thing we’re probably most proud of is selling two consecutive Guineas winners. We thought we’d found the key to it then but it hasn’t happened since!

"We’re lucky to still be here though and we’ve had huge fun doing it. Without Sara none of it would have happened.”

George Washington: brilliant colt was offered by Trickledown Stud at Tattersalls Book 1 in 2004

Having already cut back their broodmare band, Paul explained that the injuries Sara suffered during Book 3 of the October Yearling Sale proved “the final straw” for their consigning business.

He said: “She got knocked over in the Highflyer yard. It wasn’t the horse’s fault or hers. The horse just shied at a puddle, knocked her over then fell on her and broke her hip. She spent an hour and a half on the tarmac waiting for an ambulance. She’s got a plate and had six screws put in. She was lucky the horse fell where it did because if it had fallen further up it would have killed her.”

Thankfully Paul reported that Sara’s recovery has gone so well that she is already back in business.

“She was up here for the foal sale and I couldn’t keep up with her,” he said. “Oaksey House has been a huge help, the physios and the equipment they have is different class. That’s what’s turned a 12-week recovery into two weeks.

“Somebody said to me she’s like a jockey desperately trying to get back for a ride in a Group 1! She takes the physio so seriously, an hour in the morning and half an hour at night, and flying along on one stick in between.”

Although they will no longer be selling under the Trickledown banner, Paul said the couple would remain involved in pinhooking and breeding from their slimmed-down broodmare band.

Sara’s trip to the December Sales proved worthwhile as they pinhooked six foals this year, with Paul saying: “Every now and then I’ve got loose and bought one but we try to do it together. Sara generally has the casting vote though because she’s an extremely good judge of what a foal will grow into.”

Sara Thorman: an integral part of the Trickledown Stud operation Credit: Laura Green

Hegarty Bloodstock, RMM Bloodstock and Ashbrooke Stud are set to be entrusted with the Thormans’ stock at future sales.

“They’re lovely people and they do the job properly,” said Paul. “We’ve had horses with all three of them this year and they were turned out as well, if not better, than we could, so we thought, ‘What’s the point?’ There’s no need for Sara to be up here at five in the morning.”

Paul said the couple, who will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary next year, will continue attending the sales, albeit as “interested bystanders.” He added: “As a consignor, the last thing you want is an owner who thinks he knows better than you!”

Although Desert will be Trickledown’s final public offering, Paul was measured in his expectations.

“I’ve got three low-value horses tomorrow, and that’s really what we do,” he said. “We sell whatever people send us to sell. I’d have liked to have ended on a big one, but you can’t go to the Thursday of the December Sales and hope you’ve got a big one.”

He added: “We’ve sold some nice horses this year but they’re getting fewer and further between. Sweating your backside off trying to sell horses who get no bid doesn’t have the charm it used to. It’s the end of something, but it’s time. We both feel it’s time.”

