'We're delighted to have him' - Donnellys to sell Mullins-trained Ramillies online

High-class hurdle and chase winner Ramillies will go under ThoroughBid’s online hammer on Wednesday, June 7. Entries for the sale are open now and closie on Friday, May 26.

The eight-year-old Shantou gelding was last seen winning a beginners’ chase at Thurles in December before in late January failing to win the Grade 3 Naas Novice Chase only after a stewards’ inquiry. The Willie Mullins-trained grey is also an eight-length Punchestown maiden hurdle winner, a ten-length Leopardstown bumper winner, and a winner of his sole point-to-point start at Bishops Court in 2019.

Ramillies is out of Mrs Wallensky, herself a multiple winner and Graded-placed mare, and from the family of Aintree festival winner Shannon Glen.

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said: “We’re delighted to have Ramillies in the June Sale catalogue. Another high-class horse recruited from the British point-to-point field, he’s won over hurdles and fences, including picking up prize-money in Grade 1 company at the Cheltenham Festival, and he looks a ready-made candidate for next season’s big staying chases.

"We’ve sold plenty for Willie [Mullins] now and also sold Dark Voyager well for the Donnellys back in September. So it’s great to have them entrust us again with the sale of another nice horse in Ramillies. We anticipate that having a quality horse like him listed among the lots will bring plenty of online footfall to the June Sale catalogue, for which entries are still open and close next Friday.”

