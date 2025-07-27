Well-related Great Pretender colt tops Arqana Lumet Sale at record €100,000

A two-year-old colt by Great Pretender topped the Arqana Lumet Sale on Saturday when selling to Erwan de Chambord's EDC Agency for €100,000, a new record price at the event.

Consigned by Ecurie de la Ridaudiere, the bay is the first foal out of the unraced Kapgarde mare Arkadame, a half-sister to November's Listed Prix Robert et Jean-Claude Weill winner Bahyadame, by Goliath Du Berlais.

Arkadame is in turn out of Arkaline, a Martaline half-sister to dual John Durkan Memorial Chase winner and dual Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Djakadam, as well as Sambremont, a winner of the Grade 2 Flyingbolt Novice Chase. Further down the page are the likes of Grade 2 Prix Congress winner and Grade 1 Prix Maurice Gillois runner-up Sun Storm.

EDC Agency also signed for the second top lot of the session, going to €53,000 for Ridaudiere's Kapkanaille. The two-year-old daughter of Kapgarde is out of the unraced Irish Wells mare Royale Canaille, making her a half-sister to winners Jaipaletemps and Ileny Royale.

Royale Canaille is a half-sibling to black-type performers headed by dual Betfair Chase hero Royale Pagaille, as well as Grade 2 Prix Murat winner Royal Astarania, this year's Warwick Listed-winning hurdler Royale Margaux and Royal Saga, who struck in the Listed Prix la Perichole last June.

Among some international buyers was Jerry McGrath, who signed for Norman Prince at €32,000. The son of Born To Sea hails from the family of last season's William Hill Hurdle winner Joyeuse.

From 54 lots offered, 36 sold at a 67 per cent clearance rate for turnover of €675,000. The average came to €18,750, up 34 per cent year-on-year, while the median also climbed 18 per cent to €13,000. These healthy increases came after disappointing returns from last year's event where 32 of the 56 lots offered sold at a 57 per cent clearance rate for turnover of €448,000.

Read more

Fortune favours Piggott as big targets await impressive Beverley winner

Fitzella emulates Simmering to give Too Darn Hot back-to-back Princess Margarets

'There are some very interesting nicks to be created between Europe and Japan' - Monceaux mare makes 12,700km trip to visit Japanese powerhouse stallion