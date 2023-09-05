We were hoping he’d make a few quid’ - poignant pinhooking triumph sees Galiway colt fetch 145,000gns

A crowd of interested bidders followed Drumhill Stud’s Galiway colt into the ring midway through the Tattersalls Somerville Sale on Tuesday, but none proved more determined than Ross Doyle. The agent brought the hammer down at 145,000gns and consigned Highflyer Bloodstock’s Anthony Bromley to the role of frustrated underbidder.

There was a mixture of jubilation and high emotion in the aftermath as well-wishers rushed to congratulate Gary Dowling and Fearghal Hogan. The pair received a tidy dividend having pinhooked the youngster at €27,000 at the Arqana Breeding Stock Sale last December.

“We’re delighted with that,” said Dowling. “We got him in France and he’s always been a nice horse. Coming here we were hoping he’d make a few quid but you can only dream of it going to that level.

"I’ve never had a horse with as much quality so I wasn’t sure what to expect, but he’s been absolutely flat out showing.”

Expanding on why they brought the in-demand youngster to the Somerville, Dowling, a former Racing Post Bloodstock employee, continued: “He’s always been a very good physical, and obviously the stallion’s on fire and the mare’s two from two with two-year-old winners. We were hoping he might stand out and thankfully it paid off. Hopefully he’ll be a racehorse now.”

Despite the family never buying big numbers or spending vast sums, the Dowling name has been attached to some notable performers, with Gary’s late father Sean having pinhooked top-class two-year-old Dutch Art and the Australian Group 1 winner December Draw. Tuesday’s result had added poignancy as it came five years since Sean’s passing.

“I used to do this with my dad, it was actually his anniversary yesterday, so I think he might have given us a hand here today,” added an emotional Dowling. “It’s great, magic. This is what you do it for.”

The colt is out of Golconde, a winning Modigliani sister to Group 3 Premio Primi Passi scorer Magritte. Haras de Colleville’s Galiway has been on a real roll of late, with Engaliwe and Rubis Vendome landing Group 3 prizes in France and Vauban booking his ticket to the Melbourne Cup with a commanding victory in the Ballyroan Stakes.

“He’ll go to Richard Hannon,” said Doyle. “Richard saw him this morning and thought he was an absolute smasher, which we agreed with. Every time we saw him he did the exact same show. He looks an absolute dude of a horse and has been very well produced by Gary and Fearghal, who are good lads.

“The stallion is very capable of getting a good horse and I think he’s on the up and up in a big way. This is the first one I’ve bought but some good judges I speak to called Harold Kirk and Willie Mullins have been telling me for years that I need to buy as many as I can. That’s good enough for me.”

Doyle added: “He’ll tell us when he’s ready and Richard will take his time with him, but it would be nice if he could rock up in a Chesham. That’s probably getting carried away, though.”

Amo take aim

The purple colours of Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing will be seen aboard the Havana Grey filly out of Last Echo after Hamish Macauley signed for Culworth Grounds’ offering at 140,000gns. The homebred filly is a half-sister to Patrick Owens’ Superlative and Chesham Stakes third Oddyssey.

“She’s been bought for Amo to go to George Boughey,” said Macauley after signing the docket. “Myself and George bought Kia a Havana Grey filly called Graceful Thunder, who won a Listed race in France a few weeks ago and was third in a Group 3 last time, so he’s been a lucky stallion for us.

Hamish Macauley: taken by the Havana Grey filly out of Last Echo Credit: Alisha Meeder

“Myself and George have been around the complex and picked out three horses we wanted and she was top of the list. We brought Kia down to see her this morning and he was happy to give it a whirl. She cost a bit more than I thought she would but the stallion speaks for himself and she’s a lovely looking filly.”

The filly is from the third crop of Whitsbury Manor Stud’s sire on fire, meaning she was bred at a fee of just £6,000. Havana Grey, who supplied a breakthrough Group 1 winner when Vandeek landed the Prix Morny, stood the most recent breeding season at £18,500.

“The nice ones always cost more than you hope but Kia is a great supporter and he really wanted her,” added Macauley. “So did the underbidder, Brendan Holland of Grove Stud. When you take on someone like that then they’re always going to cost a few quid more.”

Brown takes a swing at Showcasing colt

Richard Bown was another agent signing a six-figure docket when the Blandford Bloodstock man went to 115,000gns for Plantation Stud’s Showcasing colt.

The youngster is half-brother to two winners, most notably US stakes scorer Unanimous Consent, while the dam is a Fastnet Rock sibling to Lowther Stakes victress Silk Blossom and the dual Group 3-winning Mashoora.

The Showcasing colt out of Fast Lily makes 115,000gns Credit: Alisha Meeder

“I love the stallion, the mare’s already done it and I thought he was a superb individual,” said Brown. “Everyone says it but, for me, he was the nicest colt here.

"He’s going to be trained by Karl Burke and I’ve bought him for Sheikh Juma, who’s had some luck with Showcasing. We had Swingalong with Karl so Sheikh Juma was keen to have a crack at this colt and luckily we got him.”

Reflecting on the state of the market at the Somerville, Brown said: “There’s been some good results coming out of this sale and they’ve been rewarded with a huge crowd and trade seems very strong.”

St Lawrence has the answer for Questions sibling

The George Scott-trained Seven Questions supplied his Mehmas half-brother with a handy update having finished third in the Ripon Champion Two-Year-Old Trophy on his latest outing.

Oliver St Lawrence gave £58,000 for Seven Questions at last year’s Doncaster Premier Sale, and the success of that purchase ensured the agent had to go all the way to 110,000gns to secure the Mehmas half-brother when he was offered by Tally-Ho Stud.

“He’s a nice horse and is a half-brother to Seven Questions,” said St Lawrence. “I don't know where he’s going to be trained, we will take him back and make a plan, but I’m sure George Scott would be interested!”

Seven Questions carries the silks of Victorious Racing and Fawzi Nass. Seven Questions and his six-figure sibling are out of Get Up And Dance, a winning Makfi half-sister to Pearl Secret. The family goes back to crack sprinters like Palacegate Episode and Dutch Art.

Read this next:

Prince Of Lir filly gives Hassett family dream result at the Somerville