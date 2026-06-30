‘We had to push the budget a bit!’ - Yorkshire-based owner bags sales-topping son of Doctor Dino at €240,000

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

A well-related son of Doctor Dino topped day one of the Arqana Summer Sale at €240,000. That price was reached after a clash between agents Nat Barnett and Hamish Macauley, who was bidding beside training duo Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm. After a couple of late calls, the gavel fell in Barnett’s favour.

The successful bidder revealed the Haras de Montaigu-consigned offering had been secured on behalf of owner Will Sangwin.

The youngster was bred by Thierry Storme and is the second foal from Out Of Risk, a winning daughter of No Risk At All who also finished runner-up in Listed company. Willie Mullins’ dual Grade 1 scorer Echoes In Rain is among the names further back in the pedigree.

“We bought three yearlings here in November and thought that was probably job done for next year’s three-year-olds for Will,” said Barnett. “He decided he wanted to come back and buy one more – we’ve only come here for one horse – and this was our pick of the sale, so we went pretty strong on him.

“I thought he was a gorgeous physical. Obviously he’s by a brilliant stallion and out of a No Risk At All mare with a fantastic page. We had our first look on Sunday and have been going around since and he was the standout for us. We had to push the budget a bit but Will didn’t want to leave without him. He’ll go into training with Hugo Merienne.”

Although his 25-strong string is based in France, Sangwin is based in East Yorkshire. His colours were carried to victory on Sunday when the Tim Donworth-trained Mon Ricin struck at Saint-Cloud.

“I love racing, particularly French racing,” said the owner. “I got involved with Nat over the last few years and he’s a great guy to work with. I think the racecourses in France are good fun, the horses in France are good fun, the prize-money is a lot better, so I’m really happy to be here.

“Hopefully we have some nice horses coming through for the future. I try to come to Chantilly every couple of months to see the horses. I have 25 in training and hopefully there’ll be more in the future. I love French racing; the people, everything, it’s great.”

Agent Nat Barnett (second left) and owner Will Sangwin (blue cap) after securing the day's top lot Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Despite Barnett’s assertion that they had come here for one horse, the same connections made another notable purchase later in the day when going to €165,000 for a son of Telecaster named Celtic Chief. The youngster, offered by The Channel Consignment, is a sibling to four winners, including Grade 3 scorer Celtic Warrior.

“Never say never!” said Sangwin when reminded of his agent’s earlier claims. “I’ve bought him with a friend of mine and he’ll also go to Hugo Merienne. We loved him; he’s a good physical, walks really well. He’s exciting. I adore Telecaster, I have a young horse by him in Ireland at the moment and he’s looking like a very good sire. Hopefully he’ll be one of the top stallions in the future. This horse ticked all the boxes for us.”

The Channel Consignment's Celtic Chief during his €165,000 sale to Nat Barnett Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

The mixed session of selling, featuring breeze-up two-year-olds, breeding stock and stores, posted some chunky year-on-year gains.

Total spending was up 18 per cent compared to the corresponding day 12 months ago with receipts worth €6,578,000. The average price was up 28 per cent at €43,565, while the median went from €24,000 to €32,000, a gain of 33 per cent.

The clearance rate went in the opposite direction, however, with 151 lots selling at a clip of 71 per cent. Day one in 2025 saw 164 lots find a new home for a clearance rate of 80 per cent.

Malone on the mark

A filly by the same sire and from the same family as the day’s top lot filled the runner-up spot on the price list after Tom Malone bid €220,000 for the Haras des Sablonnets-consigned youngster. The daughter of Doctor Dino is the first foal out of Saintamarin, a winning daughter of Saint Des Saints who finished third in the Listed Prix Wild Monarch on her debut over obstacles.

In turn, Saintamarin is out of Amarantine, dam of the aforementioned Echoes In Rain.

“She’s a queen of a filly,” said Malone. “Once I’d seen her this morning I was switched on. She’s out of a black-type mare, the second dam is black type and bred a 150-rated horse, it’s special. It’s very rare you get a filly that looks like that, or moves like that. She moved better than most geldings here, she’s just a quality animal. I’ve bought her for an existing owner called Oliver Brendon, who’s got a good few horses with Jamie Snowden. We’ll put her in the system and hope she turns up in a big race some day.

Tom Malone signs the docket for the Doctor Dino filly at Arqana Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Brendon’s silks were aboard Red Acres Max when the son of Maxios scored at Carlisle back in March, while Malone said the owner’s burgeoning string also contained exciting Punchestown point-to-point winner County Prospect, who, in Malone’s words, “looks a proper jet.”

Asked if the owner’s six-figure investment in a well-bred filly indicated any interest in breeding, Malone said: “We want to win nice races first and we’ll worry about the rest after that. He’s got some lovely horses to go to war with and he’s entrusted us all with keeping him in a bit of fun.”

O’Toole lands Annie Mc’s first foal

Fresh from bagging the record-breaking top lot at last week’s Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale, agent Mags O’Toole was back in the thick of the action with four purchases at a combined €440,000.

The most expensive member of the quartet was a son of Doctor Dino who cost €205,000. The two-year-old was consigned by Windermere Stud and bred by the Coral Racing Club. He is the first foal out of the group’s dual Listed-winning chaser Annie Mc.

Windermere Stud's Doctor Dino colt heads the way of Mags O'Toole for €205,000 Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

“Lovely horse,” said O’Toole. “He’s been bought to go racing, although I don’t know who with at this stage. He’s by a top-class sire and out of a mare who was talented, so let’s hope he can live up to his pedigree.”

Annie Mc won seven races for Jonjo O’Neill and the Coral Racing Club. The daughter of Mahler was sold to Peel Bloodstock for €68,000 at last year’s Goffs December National Hunt Sale.

Blue-blooded Kapgarde filly commands €200,000

Mandore International agent Nicolas de Watrigant was another buyer to go deep into six-figure territory when bidding €200,000 for the Kapgarde filly out of Statuaire from The Channel Consignment.

The dam not only won the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle during her time with Willie Mullins, she is also a half-sister to the yard’s 12-time top-level scorer State Man.

Statuaire’s first foal is the Walk In The Park colt Rum Tum Tiger. The €160,000 purchase carried the Magnier silks when runner-up on his debut at Auteuil earlier in the year.

Nicolas de Watrigant (right) signs the €200,000 ticket for Lot 180 Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

“She’s a very well-bred filly out of a Grade 1-winning mare,” said De Watrigant, who was shopping on behalf of an unnamed client. “Her first product ran quite well first time out at Auteuil and then came fifth in a Listed race and has been exported to Willie Mullins. This is a very good-looking filly by Kapgarde so the client was very happy to get into the family.”

Statuaire is by Muhtathir, meaning this youngster is bred on the same cross as high-class chaser Kandoo Kid.

The other purchaser to strike at €200,000 was Broadhurst Agency’s Laurent Benoit, who landed the Saint Des Saints filly out of Quart D’Etoile from The Channel Consignment.

The dam never raced but is a sibling to no less than five black-type performers and has already bred a winner at paddocks. The youngster is bred on the same cross as Haut En Couleurs, who placed in Grade 1 juvenile hurdle contests for Willie Mullins.

Bromley and Walters combine

Highflyer Bloodstock’s Anthony Bromley was responsible for the first major signing among the store section of the catalogue when going to €145,000 for a son of Doctor Dino from a famed French family. The two-year-old, already named Orage D’Ainay, was presented by Fairway Consignment.

“He’s been bought for Dai Walters, who’s been a great supporter of the sale, particularly the National Hunt yearlings and two-year-olds,” said Bromley. “He loves the stallion and really loved this horse.

“We gave him a shortlist of 15 to look at and this was one of the big targets for the day. He came at the start of the sale, which is handy. It’s a good price but I suspect there’s going to be a strong market so he might end up looking like reasonable value. I quite like going early if we can.”

Anthony Bromley of Highflyer Bloodstock got in on the action early Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

The youngster is the first foal out of Foudre D’Ainay, a winning Poliglote sibling to four black-type winners. These include Grade 1 Prix Ferdinand Dufaure scorer Fleur D’Ainay and Crystal D’Ainay, winner of the Cleeve and Rendlesham Hurdles for Alan King.

“It’s a wonderful French pedigree,” added Bromley. “Many moons ago I bought Crystal D’Ainay, who was with Alan King. This is the first foal out of a Poliglote mare, and you have to love him as a broodmare sire. He had a lot of class and vetted well, so finger’s crossed he’s a good one. He’ll be trained by Sam Thomas.”

Bromley made another recruit on Walters’ behalf when landing the two-time Autueil Listed winner Lasca De Thaix in a private deal at €125,000. The five-year-old daughter of Tunis was offered in the breeding stock section of the catalogue but is set to continue her racing days having landed the Prix de la Muette on her most recent outing for Noel George & Amanda Zetterholm just five weeks earlier.

“She’ll go over fences in Britain this winter,” said Bromley. “Dai also owns a large stake in the Yorton Farm stallion Cracksman, so the idea is to put her in foal to him next spring after she’s raced a bit more. She was in the wrong part of the sale really as she won at Auteuil a few weeks ago. I thought it was a fair price and it’s a nice old pedigree. It’ll be interesting to see how her price compares with the horses-in-training tomorrow.”

Highflyer Bloodstock finished the session at the top of the leading buyers’ table with nine recruits made for a spend of €664,000.

Partridge makes €100,000 play

Ed Partridge of Valentine Bloodstock became the latest buyer to land a six-figure son of sire on fire Goliath Du Berlais when going to €100,000 for a two-year-old from the illustrious ‘K’ family responsible for Grade 1 performers such as Kalif Du Berlais, Kapkiline and Kotkikova. The youngster was presented by Haras de Cordelles.

“We always like to buy horses by the stallion; me and Lizzie [Kelly, wife] love working with his stock,” said Partridge. “They’re very consistent. We’ve only had one runner on the track by him so far, but he’s a winner and we’ve had quite a few through our hands who haven’t run yet, but they’re all great to deal with. We were determined to chase his horse down today and I think we paid, in this market, quite a reasonable price.

Ed Partridge of Valentine Bloodstock Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

“He’ll come back to England for a bit and go through the process. Obviously he’s a two-year-old, so we haven’t got as much time with him as others, but I’d guess he’ll come back to France to race. The owners already work with Donatien [Sourdeau de Beauregard]. They’re keen on racing over here and we’ve had a good last 12 months. They’ve got just over €120,000 back in prize-money with just three horses in it. It’s a nice strike rate. They like racing here and the prize-money is good, what’s not to like?”

The Arqana Summer Sale continues on Wednesday at 2pm local time (1pm BST).

Read more

No hiding place as a trip to Tattersalls Ireland proves a sale of two halves

‘He's found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow’ - Japan, Australia and Ireland stake a claim on Windsor Castle

Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold