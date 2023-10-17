'We are beyond proud to present this stunning showcase' - catalogue unveiled for Goffs' breeding stock sale

The blue-blooded Niarchos draft headlines a stellar catalogue for the 2023 Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale, which will take place on November 24-25, and for which 541 lots have been catalogued.

Classic and four-time Group 1 winner Alpha Centauri (1263), in foal to Sea The Stars, alongside Group 1 winners Alpine Star (1240), in foal to Frankel, and Albigna (1212), in foal to St Marks Basilica, lead the 41-strong Niarchos draft that will be presented by Baroda, Norelands and Kiltinan Castle Studs on the opening day of the sale.

As well as the Niarchos draft, Goffs November catalogue also features consignments from Godolphin (54), HH Aga Khan Studs (18), Ballylinch Stud (16), the Irish National Stud (11) and Moyglare Stud (8), among more top breeders, while a draft of 61 from the Castlebridge Consignment includes well-bred German mares from the dispersal of the renowned Gestut Hony-Hof..

Among the high-class fillies off the track to be offered are last Friday’s Group 2 Challenge Stakes winner Matilda Picotte (1258), as well as the multiple Group race winner Insinuendo (1252). Group 1 producers, meanwhile, are headed by Manister House Stud’s Laurelita (1246), who is the dam of this season’s dual US Grade 1 winner Fev Rover.

Twenty-five daughters of Galileo are catalogued, while Dansili, Dubawi, Frankel, Invincible Spirit, Montjeu, Oasis Dream, Pivotal and Sea The Stars are also among the leading broodmare sires represented.

An equally impressive covering sire profile includes Blackbeard, Blue Point, Camelot, Dark Angel, Frankel, Havana Grey, Invincible Spirit, Kingman, Lope De Vega, Mehmas, New Bay, Night Of Thunder, No Nay Never, Pinatubo, Sea The Stars, Siyouni, St Mark’s Basilica and Wootton Bassett.

Goffs November mares have produced top-level performers around the world, the likes of Alcohol Free, Blackbeard, Little Big Bear, Meditate, Mother Earth, Poetic Flare, Porta Fortuna, Romantic Warrior and more, whose dams are graduates of Goffs November.

Commenting on publication of the catalogue, Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: “We are beyond proud to present this stunning showcase of mares and fillies for the 2023 Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale. Classic winners, Group 1 winners, dams of Group 1 winners, mares in foal to elite sires, top-class performers off the track – they will all be here next month at Kildare Paddocks.

"Europe’s first major breeding stock sale of the season, Goffs November is of course headed by the Niarchos draft which offers a rare opportunity to buy into some of the world’s most coveted bloodlines, nurtured for over half a century by the Niarchos family, and it is a huge honour for Goffs to handle the sale of these exquisite mares and fillies.

"Quality is a word long associated with the November Breeding Stock Sale but never more so than this year, when buyers will be spoiled for choice thanks to our wonderful vendors who have supported the sale with black-type pedigree after black-type pedigree, and we look forward to welcoming buyers from around the world to Ireland next month.”

The sale immediately follows the four-day Goffs November Foal Sale (November 20-23).

The catalogue can be viewed online now.

