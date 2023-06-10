Walk In The Park fever likely to continue as major store sales approach

Walk In The Park was out on his own when it came to supplying point-to-pointers and other young form horses who sold for six-figure prices at public auction in the 2022-23 season.

The Grange Stud-based son of Montjeu, famed for siring superstars Douvan and Min, fielded 16 lots who sold for £100,000/€100,000 or more at boutique National Hunt sales – headed by Histrionic, the fluent winner of a four-year-old maiden point at Tralee for Denis Murphy sold to Tom Malone and Paul Nicholls for €450,000 at the Goffs Punchestown Sale in April.

Histrionic was one of seven horses in Walk In The Park’s crop of 137 four-year-olds to sell for six figures, for a fine strike-rate of 5.11 per cent. Mahon’s Way, who sold to Alex Elliott for £360,000 at Cheltenham in November, and Flash In The Park, who sold to Ben Pauling for £350,000 at Sandown in December, were among the nine horses in the same price bracket from the sire’s crop of 182 five-year-olds, at a similarly laudable clip of 4.95 per cent.