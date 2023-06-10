Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Sales reports
premium

Walk In The Park fever likely to continue as major store sales approach

Martin Stevens on the sires who had the most six-figure lots during the point-to-point sales

Walk In The Park: league of his own
Walk In The Park: league of his ownCredit: Coolmore

Walk In The Park was out on his own when it came to supplying point-to-pointers and other young form horses who sold for six-figure prices at public auction in the 2022-23 season.   

The Grange Stud-based son of Montjeu, famed for siring superstars Douvan and Min, fielded 16 lots who sold for £100,000/€100,000 or more at boutique National Hunt sales – headed by Histrionic, the fluent winner of a four-year-old maiden point at Tralee for Denis Murphy sold to Tom Malone and Paul Nicholls for €450,000 at the Goffs Punchestown Sale in April.

Histrionic was one of seven horses in Walk In The Park’s crop of 137 four-year-olds to sell for six figures, for a fine strike-rate of 5.11 per cent. Mahon’s Way, who sold to Alex Elliott for £360,000 at Cheltenham in November, and Flash In The Park, who sold to Ben Pauling for £350,000 at Sandown in December, were among the nine horses in the same price bracket from the sire’s crop of 182 five-year-olds, at a similarly laudable clip of 4.95 per cent.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Martin StevensBloodstock journalist
Published on 10 June 2023Last updated 16:27, 10 June 2023
icon
more inSales reports
more inSales reports