Unbeaten two-year-old and breeding right to Aclaim among gifts on offer at ThoroughBid Christmas Sale

A debut-winning two-year-old by Advertise will go under ThoroughBid’s online hammer at the Christmas Sale on Wednesday, December 20.

The colt, Fletchers Dream (Lot 10), is out of two-year-old winner Poet’s Princess (by Poet’s Voice) and won his sole start at Newcastle on the All-Weather last Saturday for trainer Craig Lidster.

From the family of Group 3 winner Raasel and Group 1 July Cup winner Sakhee’s Secret, he has been consigned by Mickley Stud.

Also offered in Wednesday’s Christmas Sale is a rare opportunity to purchase a breeding right to Aclaim, sire of 1,000 Guineas winner Cachet.

The mixed catalogue of 32 lots comprising of horses-in-training, breeding and youngstock, including Leading Angel (21), a four-year-old filly by Leading Light who is an unraced half-sister to Grade 2 winner Minella Awards, and Handsome Chap (13), an eyecatching two-year-old colt by Camacho who placed second on his debut three weeks ago for Harry Eustace and is due to run again before the sale.

Foals by Free Port Lux, Study Of Man, Masked Marvel and Cityscape are listed within the catalogue, alongside some well-related three-year-olds by September Storm, Casamento and Sholokov.

James Richardson, chief executive of ThoroughBid, said: “Our offer of risk-free consignment at what can be a tricky time of year for many has attracted a healthy catalogue of 32 nice prospects for both racing and breeding, with plenty of black type and winners throughout.

“To be hosting the sale of another breeding right, this time to Aclaim, is testament to the versatility of our platform and we’re looking forward to another competitive bidding period next week.”

Bidding for the Christmas Sale goes live at 9am on Wednesday, and runs until midday.

View the full catalogue here.

