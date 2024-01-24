Top of the crops - the most profitable British and Irish-based yearling sires of 2023

To mark the publication of the 59th edition of the Bloodstock Sales Review, Weatherbys has compiled a top ten of the most profitable British- and Irish-based yearling sires of 2023, and enlisted Martin Stevens to run the rule over them. It has been worked out through each sire's profitability index by dividing their 2023 yearling average by their covering fee of 2021, when the offspring in question were conceived. So without further ado . . .

In tenth place...

Ghaiyyath

2023 yearling ave: 118,457gns/€140,549

2021 covering fee: €30,000

Profitability index: 4.68

The first crop of former world champion Ghaiyyath, a beautifully bred Dubawi half-brother to US Grade 1 winner Zhukova out of Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Nightime, really captured the imagination of buyers last year.

Ghaiyyath's first yearlings proved highly popular in 2023 Credit: Patrick McCann

His 65 yearlings who went through the ring sold for an average of 118,457gns (€140,549), boosted considerably by the 1,050,000gns sale of a colt out of smart sprinter Tickled Pink to Godolphin at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale. Those figures represented a fine return on the sire’s €30,000 opening fee at Kildangan Stud.

In ninth place...

Coulsty

2023 yearling ave: 16,520gns/€19,601

2021 covering fee: €4,000

Profitability index: 4.90

Rathasker Stud-based budget option Coulsty was the surprise package in the 2020 freshman table, as he supplied nine winners from just 23 runners for an excellent strike-rate of 39 per cent. Three of those – Santosha, Sopran Aragorn and Suicide Squad – were stakes scorers.

Santosha led the way for Coulsty with his first crop of runners Credit: Edward Whitaker

His yearlings bred in the afterglow of that bright start were popular with buyers last year, with 62 lots bred off a fee of just €4,000 selling for an average of 16,520gns (€19,601). The most expensive of all was a half-brother to Nunthorpe runner-up Que Amoro sold to Alex Elliott for €82,000 at the Goffs Orby Yearling Sale.

In eighth place...

Kodi Bear

2023 yearling ave: 27,570gns/€32,711

2021 covering fee: €6,000

Profitability index: 5.45

Kodi Bear endeared himself to breeders when he was standing at Rathbarry Stud at a fee of just €6,000 in 2021 by siring 18 debut two-year-old winners at a useful clip of 34 per cent in the preceding year. He had also come up with five black-type performers, including the exciting Cobh and Measure Of Magic.

Kodi Bear: has consistently endeared himself to breeders Credit: Rathbarry Stud

A round 100 yearlings conceived in 2021 sold for an average of 27,570gns (€32,711) last year, with six making six-figure sums. Top lot was a colt out of a Tagula half-sister to Listed winner Champagne Or Water bought by Alex Elliott for 150,000gns at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

In seventh place...

Ardad

2023 yearling ave: 21,120gns/€25,0582021

covering fee: £4,000

Profitability index: 5.54

It became apparent early in the 2021 Flat season that Ardad was going to play a leading role in that year’s freshman sire table, and so he duly received a late boost in bookings at Overbury Stud, where he was standing at a fee of just £4,000.

Perfect Power led Ardad's first crop with two Group 1 wins at two Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Ardad went on to field 23 first-crop two-year-old winners including dual Group 1-winning sprinter Perfect Power, and he has cemented his reputation as a useful source of sharp and speedy performers since then. That crop covered three years ago was therefore popular with breeders at the 2023 yearling sales, with 55 lots selling for an average of 21,120gns (€25,058), led by a half-sister to Middle Park Stakes third Summer Sands sold to Rodrigo Goncalves for €90,000 at the Goffs Orby Yearling Sale.

In sixth place...

New Bay

2023 yearling ave: 93,617gns/€111,077

2021 covering fee: €20,000

Profitability index: 5.55

Ballylinch Stud-based Prix du Jockey Club hero New Bay made breeders’ heads turn when his first crop of two-year-olds yielded a high strike-rate of winners, including Royal Lodge Stakes victor New Mandate, Oh So Sharp Stakes scorer Saffron Beach and Listed-placed pair Imperial Yellow and Vafortino in 2020.

New Bay: Ballylinch Stud's high-rising young stallion Credit: Patrick McCann

The son of Dubawi consequently covered an upgraded book of mares at an upgraded but still reasonable fee of €20,000 in the following season, and 81 of the resultant offspring sold as yearlings last year for an average of 93,617gns (€111,077), led by Amanda Skiffington’s purchase of a full-sister to Saffron Beach at the Goffs Orby Yearling Sale for €1.65 million.

In fifth place...

Sergei Prokofiev

2023 yearling ave: 34,624gns/€41,081

2021 covering fee: £6,500

Profitability index: 5.59

The first crop of yearlings by Sergei Prokofiev, a typically precocious son of Scat Daddy, captured the imagination of buyers last year. No doubt he was helped by the warm glow currently surrounding his home of Whitsbury Manor Stud, which built Havana Grey into one of the world’s most exciting young sires.

Sergei Prokofiev: his first crop of yearlings captured the imagination last term Credit: Mark Cranham

He had 84 lots, conceived at a fee of £6,500, sell for an average of 34,624gns (€41,081), with a high of 220,000gns paid by Sackville Donald for a half-brother to US Grade 3 winner Motorious out of Nell Gwyn Stakes runner-up Squash at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

In fourth place...

Twilight Son

2023 yearling ave: 28,595gns/€33,928

2021 covering fee: £5,000

Profitability index: 6.00

Cheveley Park Stud resident Twilight Son has quietly established himself as a reliable source of classy sprinters since his first crop of two-year-olds raced in 2020, and has gained the respect of the market in the process.

Twilight Jet: one of a number of classy sprinters for his sire Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

His 25 yearlings bred at a fee of just £5,000 in 2021 sold for an average of 28,595gns (€33,928) last year, led by James Tate’s purchase of a colt out of the Listed-placed Invincible Spirit mare Ice Gala at the Goffs Premier Yearling Sale for £160,000.

In third place...

Cotai Glory

2023 yearling ave: 25,914gns/€30,747

2021 covering fee: €5,000

Profitability index: 6.15

Cotai Glory dazzled with his debut crop of two-year-olds in 2021, delivering 35 winners at an excellent strike-rate of 40 per cent, including no fewer than eight black-type performers who were led by Prix Robert Papin scorer Atomic Force. He has maintained momentum in the last two seasons, thanks to Prix de l’Abbaye winner The Platinum Queen and Group 3 winners Excellent Truth and Tiger Belle.

The Platinum Queen: Abbaye winner cemented Cotai Glory's momentum Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Breeders who used the son of Exceed And Excel at the start of his freshman season at a fee of €5,000 were well rewarded at the yearling sales of 2023. He had 54 lots sell for an average of 25,914gns (€30,747), hitting a high of €135,000 for the full-brother to sales race winner King X J knocked down to Nick Bell and Peter Trainor at the Goffs Orby Yearling Sale.

In second place...

Sioux Nation

2023 yearling ave: 55,676gns/€66,060

2021 covering fee: €10,000

Profitability index: 6.61

Sioux Nation, a Group 1-winning son of Scat Daddy who stands under the Coolmore banner, covered a smaller book in the traditionally difficult third season at stud. But he has since established himself as a highly exciting young sire, getting tough Group 3 winners Brave Emperor and Matilda Picotte and decent strike-rates from his first two crops, and so breeders who kept the faith with him were well rewarded at the 2023 yearling sales.

Sioux Nation: Group 1 winner by Scat Daddy and an exciting young sire Credit: Colin J Kenny Photography

His 30 lots who changed hands did so for an average of 55,676gns (€66,060), with five making six-figure sums. Cathy Grassick and Joseph O'Brien dug deepest for one of the sire’s third-crop yearlings, going to €310,000 for a half-sister to Listed scorer Son Of Corballis at the Goffs Orby Yearling Sale.

In first place...

Havana Grey

2023 yearling ave: 90,951gns/€107,914

2021 covering fee: £6,000

Profitability index: 10.75

Havana Grey has taken by the industry by storm, with his first two crops bred off small fees at Whitsbury Manor Stud having yielded 15 black-type winners to date, including Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner Vandeek, July Stakes victor Jasour and Haydock Sprint Cup second Shouldvebeenaring.

Vandeek: dual Group 1 winner has led the huge demand for Havana Grey's progeny Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Buyers fell over themselves trying to secure one of his third-crop yearlings, conceived at just £6,000, resulting in huge profits for breeders. His 65 lots sold for an average of 90,951gns (€107,914), ten times the cost of their conception. No fewer than 20 made six-figure sums, headed by the half-brother to high-class sprinter Dragon Symbol sold to Godolphin for 600,000gns at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

