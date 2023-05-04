Three-parts sister to Dawn Approach among star attractions in Tattersalls Online May Sale

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Online May Sale is now online. Consisting of 38 entries, the sale will take place on May 10-11 on the Tattersalls Online website. The sale has attracted 33 horses in/out of training from both Flat and National Hunt disciplines, four broodmares, including three with filly foals at foot, and a single point-to-point entry.

One of the highlights of the catalogue is the winning four-year-old mare Hymn Book Too, a three-parts-sister to the 2,000 Guineas winner and champion two-year-old Dawn Approach, a four-time Group 1 winner, and to the Group 2 winning and Group 1 runner up Herald The Dawn.

Consigned by Clare Manning’s Boherguy Stud, Hymn Book Too will be offered in foal on her maiden cover to Space Blue, Darley’s multiple Group 1 winning son of Dubawi. Hymn Book Too is also a half-sister to the dam of Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes winner Sanus Per Aquam and is by renowned broodmare sire Teofilo, damsire of Classic winners Cachet, Coroebus and Mac Swiney.

Other exciting breeding prospects include Listed Bloomers’ Vase winner and multiple Listed-placed Freed From Desire. The young Heeraat mare boasts an impressive race record with five wins and 13 placings and is from the family of 1,000 Guineas-placed and dual Group 3-winning mare Crystal Gazing.

Clongiffen Stud presents a trio of mares with filly foals at foot by promising young sires Far Above and Smooth Daddy, and all are offered back in foal to exciting stallion prospects King Of Change and Kuroshio.

Among the 33 horses in and out of training is the five-year-old Belardo mare Tellthemi’mhere, who has won her last two starts for trainer Ian Donoghue.

The Castlebridge Consignment will offer well-bred Tonalist mare Sweet Mist, a winner at Kempton on her most recent start over seven furlongs. The three-time winning mare is out of Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes runner up Sweet Emma Rose.

Sweet Mist, ridden by Oisin Murphy (pink silks far side in front rank), in winning action at Kempton on April 17, 2023 Credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Richard Hannon’s East Everleigh Stables offer Roman Spring, a three-year-old colt by Caravaggio.

National Hunt performers include the promising five-year-old Little Peter, who has had only two starts to date for trainer John Berry. The son of Mukhadram was third at Huntingdon on his most recent start behind Land Genie, the half-brother to the outstanding Constitution Hill.

John Gleeson presents the single point-to-point entry in the promising six-year-old Lahardaun. The Leading Light gelding has had only three starts, placing third on his debut at Rathcannon and most recently finishing second at Tralee last month.

The catalogue features horses in training from the likes of Mick Appleby, George Boughey, Robyn Brisland, Richard Hughes, Brian Meehan, Rebecca Menzies, Amy Murphy, Ado McGuinness, Jamie Osborne, Brian O’Rourke, Archie Watson and Roger Varian.

The catalogue can be perused . Prospective buyers are required to join the sale ahead of the commencement of bidding from 12pm on Wednesday, May 10, and bidding is scheduled to close from midday on Thursday, May 11.

Read this next: