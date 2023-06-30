ThoroughBid appoints Flying Start graduate Archdale as consignment agent

Nico Archdale has joined the ThoroughBid team to take on the role of consignment agent.

Archdale, who is a graduate of the University of Edinburgh and the Godolphin Flying Start scholarship programme, has a wealth of bloodstock industry experience having worked in both training establishments and for bloodstock agencies both in the UK and abroad.

He completed both the Flying Start scholarship and the National Stud Diploma with distinctions and spent time working for racehorse trainer Charlie Fellowes in between.

Since finishing his bloodstock education, which has provided him with experience of the racing industries in the United States, Australia and the UAE, as well as the UK, Archdale has spent two years with Mark McStay at Avenue Bloodstock and subsequently set up on his own in 2022, creating Archdale Bloodstock.

Based in Newmarket, Archdale will be responsible for sourcing primarily Flat horses-in-training to be sold online with ThoroughBid and building relationships with trainers and consigners.

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said: “We feel very lucky to have recruited Nico Archdale into the position of consignment agent.

“He’s a forward-thinking individual who recognises the way in which the industry is changing and realises the benefits of buying and selling bloodstock online.”

Archdale said: “ThoroughBid is a really exciting and innovative concept and I can’t wait to get started. Horses are always there to be traded and ThoroughBid’s online platform offers frequent opportunities for this in an efficient and transparent way.

“This platform can offer more free-flowing international trading as well. I’d like to see it increase the gateway between the UK and the rest of the world.

“They’ve had good success this year with the likes of Maskada being a Cheltenham Festival winner and they had a great new initiative of selling 50 per cent of Jack Davison’s Thunderbear, who ran a cracker at Royal Ascot.”

Read this next:

Ace Impact to stand at Haras de Beaumont upon retirement