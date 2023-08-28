‘This is the most important tier of the market’ - buyers out to create fresh history at the Doncaster Premier Yearling Sale

A broadcast from the 1989 Doncaster Yearling Sale was recently shared on social media by the consistently fascinating History Of Horse Racing account.

Fronted by Jonathan Powell, the segment includes interviews with Jack Doyle, Colin Tinkler and Richard Hannon snr, who explained what they looked for in a yearling and why they headed to Doncaster in the hope of finding it.

This look back into the past showed a sales ring that is much more utilitarian than the modern version, there are mentions of stallions from yesteryear, such as Glenstal, Nordico and Quadratic, and a shirt and tie was very much de rigueur.

The clip also featured Doncaster Bloodstock Sales’ much-missed chairman Harry Beeby, who summed up the event’s essential quality in his own understated way.

“Well, I think what we really set out to do is try to find good individuals,” he told Powell. “That’s what we’ve been selling over the years; we try to sell the horse as opposed to the actual pedigree.

“And I suppose the proof of the pudding is in the eating,” he continued with a subtle but definite hint of pride. “A very high proportion of horses that we sell as yearlings, both at this sale and in October, have turned out to be winners.”

Everything changes and nothing changes. Thirty-four years have passed since Powell and his camera crew arrived at the old sales complex, but there was a distinct sense of deja vu as inspections played out ahead of this year’s Premier Yearling Sale, which begins on Tuesday at 10am.

Sure, there may not be yearlings by Glenstal, Nordico and Quadratic on offer, but virtually everything else remains the same, even down to the names Beeby, Doyle and Hannon being active on the sales ground, albeit the next generation of those respective dynasties. The only thing missing was the shirts and ties.

The reason for this continuity is, as Beeby noted back in 1989, the strike-rate of the sale’s graduates. Plenty of additions have been made to the Doncaster roll of honour in the intervening years, think household names like Advertise, Barney Roy, Canford Cliffs, Fev Rover, Laurens and Limato, to name but a few.

Last year’s renewal has already produced high-achieving juveniles such as Sacred Angel, winner of the Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes, and catalogue cover star Jasour, who struck in the Group 2 July Stakes.

The focus on physique over pedigree means Doncaster tends to be a happy hunting ground for the most skilled judges of horseflesh, rather than those who simply have the biggest budgets. Trainer Clive Cox has done better than most out of the Doncaster Premier Sale having bought his Group 1-winning stable stars Golden Horde, Harry Angel and Supremacy, as well as the aforementioned Jasour.

“It’s a wonderful sale that I’m pleased to say has been very instrumental in sourcing some good horses for me,” said Cox during a busy morning of inspections on Monday. “It’s been the source of many good horses so I’m always really excited about coming here.”

Clive Cox: leading trainer was among the crowd looking for the next star at the Doncaster sales ground Credit: Edward Whitaker

Cox may not have featured in the 1989 clip but is certainly no stranger to the charms of the ‘Donny’ yearling.

“You get a nice trainer's horse here and normally some sharp two-year-olds,” he said. “I like to train horses who I enjoy looking at every day, so the athletic model is always important. Obviously the better the pedigree the more confidence you have.”

He added: “I came here many times when it was part of the St Leger meeting when it was held on the other side of the road, so I’d say I’ve been coming here for at least 25 years now. It’s always an important time of year, albeit a busy time with all the racing too, but it’s one we’re always excited about. It’s kind of scary how quickly it comes around actually.”

The state of the market at the first British yearling sale can be a source of trepidation for buyers and sellers alike, but the record-breaking levels reached across the Channel at Arqana recently point to a positive trajectory.

When asked if he expected there to be plenty of competition in the ring this week, Cox said: “I would think so, especially following on from Deauville, where trade was very busy. That trend looks like it’s going to continue, so I just hope we all manage to get the horses we want.”

Trillium's Wootton Bassett half-brother will be sold by Highclere at Doncaster Credit: Edward Whitaker

The biggest consignment comes from leading vendor Tally-Ho Stud, with the O’Callaghan family’s operation set to offer 28 yearlings, including those by their own premier stallions Kodiac and Mehmas. Roger O’Callaghan echoed Cox’s sentiments, saying: “France was very good so I’d hope that sets the tone for the year.”

Although the focus may be on the model rather than the pedigree, plenty of lots boast strong credentials on paper, not least the Showcasing half-sister to Without A Fight (lot 5 from Harry Dutfield); the Wootton Bassett half-brother to Flying Childers Stakes winner Trillium (48, Highclere Stud); the Kingman filly out of Group 3 scorer Queen Of Bermuda (123, Highclere); a well-related son of Sea The Stars from Barton Stud (234); the Dark Angel brother to Rockfel winner Juliet Capulet (338, Yeomanstown Stud); and the No Nay Never colt out of a sibling to Lillie Langtry (433, Glenvale Stud).

Yeomanstown’s lot 160, a Dark Angel filly out of Sacred Aspect, also caught the eye when the catalogue was released, and her reputation has been only enhanced by her sister Sacred Angel subsequently landing the Group 3 Princess Margaret.

The record price for this sale was set in 2019, when MV Magnier gave £440,000 for the smart juvenile Admiral Nelson. While sales elsewhere may boast flashier headline prices than Doncaster, consignor Jamie Railton underlined the significance the Premier Sale has in the British and Irish bloodstock landscape.

“This is the most important tier of the market,” he said. “There’s no point having a top tier if you don’t have a base to it - and this is the base. We need to give everyone some confidence and a good start to the year would help everyone in that respect.”

Jamie Railton: "Goffs have done a fantastic job promoting this sale" Credit: Goffs UK

He continued: “And I don’t see why there wouldn’t be a good start. Results on the track from this sale have been good, vendors have been very positive about their stock and Goffs have done a fantastic job promoting this sale.”

Having largely been blown out of the water at Arqana, breeze-up pinhookers were out in force on the grounds in Doncaster. They were joined by a whole host of agents and trainers, including Oliver St Lawrence, who signed for the €2.4 million top lot at Arqana, various members of team Blandford Bloodstock, whose Stuart Boman secured last year’s £240,000 Doncaster sales-topper, and Luke Lillingston, buyer of recent Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes winner Dragon Leader.

Also present were representatives from major operations such as Amo Racing, Cheveley Park Stud, Coolmore, Godolphin and Shadwell.

“There seems to be lots of people around,” said Railton. “We’ve become a nation of traders, which isn’t ideal because traders buy only at a trading price. We need plenty of trainers and end users here. That’s important. I think there’s some confidence about, though.”

Confidence certainly seemed high among the prospective purchasers as chatter on the ground suggested the standard of stock was up on last year. Whether events from the next two days end up being relived on social media in another 34 years’ time remains to be seen, but everything looks in place for another lively renewal of the Donny yearling sale.

Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale factfile

Where Goffs UK sales complex, Doncaster

When Two-day sale begins on Tuesday, with sessions starting at 10am

Last year’s stats From 406 offered, 363 lots sold (89 per cent) for turnover of £15,987,50 (up 20 per cent year on year), an average of £44,045 (up eight per cent) and a median of £35,000 (up nine per cent)

Notable graduates Fev Rover (sold by Manister House Stud, bought by Howson & Houldsworth and Nick Bradley for £20,000); Isaac Shelby (sold by Park Wood Stud, bought by Sam Sangster Bloodstock for £92,000); Jasour (sold by Norris Bloodstock, bought by Clive Cox Racing for £85,000); Sacred Angel (sold by Yeomanstown Stud, bought by Manor House Stud for £52,000)

Premier Yearling Sale catalogue

Read more

'It's by far the best we've had' - Barton Stud's Tom Blain looking ahead to Doncaster in the midst of excellent year

'Good racehorses tend to be good stallions' - Foley talks Soldier's Call, Sands Of Mali and Doncaster

New moon rising in Doncaster but Dark Angel still shines brightest for Yeomanstown Stud