‘They haven’t had it all their own way this time’ - British buying power fuels market momentum at Goffs

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Irish heavyweights Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins might have secured the lion’s share of market leaders at this year’s Goffs Arkle Sale, but plenty of key participants felt the strength of trade had been underpinned by the leading trainers’ British counterparts.

The likes of Nicky Henderson, Lucinda Russell, Joe Tizzard, Olly Murphy, O’Neill Racing and Harry Derham all made multiple purchases, prompting some to suggest the spree represented a sign of a resurgence among the British ranks.

The trend was brought into sharp relief when Tom Lacey went to €200,000 for the son of Golden Horn and Evan-Robert Hanbury’s high-class mare Casablanca Mix. The three-year-old was sold through Juliet Minton’s Mill House Stud.

“He's a gorgeous horse,” said Lacey. “I’ve been here since eight o’clock on Sunday morning and he was the pick of the bunch for me. He’s by a sire who needs no introduction and out of a class mare, so I almost think he’s a cheap horse. Only time will tell, but I thought I’d have to give a bit more.”

Tom Lacey landed a €200,000 son of Golden Horn Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

He added: “The market has been incredible. I’ve been coming here for 17 years, and I know that’s not a long time compared to some purchasers, but I’ve never known a sale like it. It was strong from flag fall really. It was just extraordinary.”

Paul Nicholls, buying through daughter Megan, filled the role of frustrated underbidder on a number of occasions on day one, but atoned for those reversals with two noteworthy signings on Wednesday. First the father-daughter team secured a €140,000 son of Jukebox Jury from Peter Nolan Bloodstock, followed by a Walk In The Park gelding who cost €190,000 when presented by Glenwood Stud.

Having said she had been left feeling like a “professional underbidder” on day one, Megan reflected on Wednesday’s pair by saying: “It's been such strong trade, hasn’t it? I was on the phone to Dad before the sale started this morning and I said we've got two horses we need to buy, and we managed to get both of them. I was deflated yesterday but I'm on cloud nine now. It's been worth the wait.”

Megan Nicholls signs for the €190,000 son of Walk In The Park Credit: Patrick McCann

Henderson’s long-serving sales ring ally David Minton signed for seven lots on behalf of the master of Seven Barrows for a spend of €412,000. The Highflyer Bloodstock man said it was “so encouraging” to see so many British trainers buying, but suggested the standard of the offering was the biggest factor at play.

“The selection of horses has been fantastic, there were hardly any you could actually say ‘no’ to,” he said. “I think that’s why so many British trainers have been buying. Everybody I’ve spoken to has said how high the quality is. Nicky was tearing his hair out yesterday but we managed to get three this morning.”

Minton also noted the market momentum had begun to build in Doncaster during the Goffs UK Spring Sale.

“This started in Doncaster,” he said. “We all went there apprehensive thinking ‘What the hell’s going to happen?’ But that took off in its own way, then the point-to-pointers made fantastic money, so those boys had more money in their pockets. The point-to-point boys here said they’ve struggled like hell. They haven’t had it all their own way this time.”

More from Goffs:

‘He’s the most exciting jumps stallion in my time’ - another giant result for young gun sire as Bromley goes to €150,000 for Cheltenham Festival winner’s relation

‘We knew he wasn’t going to be cheap when we saw Dan Skelton bidding!’ - Elliott leaves it late to secure €275,000 Arkle Sale top lot

‘I think the vendors must be happy!’ - JP McManus in flying form with €1.075 million Arkle Sale spree