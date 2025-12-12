‘They had a few quid on him as they knew what they had’ - Gordon Elliott bags ‘freaky’ bumper winner at £300,000

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Gordon Elliott engaged in a spot of late night Christmas shopping on Friday as the trainer walked away from the Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale with four new recruits.

The haul was headed by Colm Ryan’s impressive Navan bumper winner Charismatic Kid, who cost a sale-topping £300,000 after a protracted duel with Tessa Greatrex.

The four-year-old made all the running under Ray Barron and came clear approaching the final furlong. He saw off runner-up Gillane by six and a half lengths, with the Elliott-trained With Nolimit, a £250,000 point-to-point recruit who went off the 15-8 favourite, 12 and a half lengths back in fourth.

Charismatic Kid, who carried the colours of James Woods, the trainer’s brother Aidan Ryan and John Hayes, had been available at early odds of 20-1, but started at just 4-1 after sustained support.

“He looks like a nice horse,” said Elliott. “We were at the races the day he won and he won well. The lads did a great job with him. They’re shrewd and had a few quid on him on the day as they knew what they had, so fair play to them. We’re delighted for them, hopefully he can be lucky for us now.”

Explore the results from the Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale

The trainer added: “He won’t jump a hurdle this year but we’ll see if he’s right for another bumper in the spring. They’re the type of horses we want in the yard.”

As well as landing a punt at Navan, Charismatic Kid provided a tidy bit of pinhooking profit too. The son of Affinisea was signed for by Maurice Byrne at just £24,000 at the Doncaster Spring Store Sale last May. He previously cost Fernham Farm €14,000 as a foal.

“He’s beautiful and he has all the mechanics of being a Grade 1 horse so hopefully it works out,” said Ryan. “He’s gone to the right place for that to happen anyway. I’m delighted he’s gone to Gordon. We were hoping for around 250 or 300 [thousand], but like everything in life, it has to happen on the day.

“He was very impressive at Navan and he’s just a very natural racehorse. He has size and a real gear change. He’s a bit freaky because he’s got a real old-fashioned pedigree but he’s got a load of pace.”

Mouse O'Ryan signs for Charismatic Kid Credit: Debbie Burt

This was not Ryan’s first tidy return in the ring. In January he sold Leopardstown bumper winner Karate Kid to Highflyer Bloodstock for £100,000. The son of Spanish Moon was sourced as a £13,000 store.

“He schooled last spring and was supposed to run in Liscarroll in April but the ground got too quick,” Ryan added of Charismatic Kid. “It all worked out for the best for him. We’ve had some good results before but this would be the biggest. We only have five horses riding out and just buy three or four stores each year. The horse deserves all the plaudits, we’re just lucky we stayed out of his way.”

Earlier in the session Elliott outpointed Lucinda Russell for Denis Murphy's Thinkitdontjinxit. Russell was involved from the off but gave a dejected shake of the head when Elliott struck the decisive increase that took the price to £185,000.

The four-year-old son of Vadamos created a favourable impression at Ballycrystal, seeing off ten rivals with the minimum of fuss. His jumping improved as the race wore on and he could be spotted travelling conspicuously well as the field approached two out.

An accurate leap carried him into a clear advantage and, after another fluent jump at the last, he came home eight lengths clear under Shane Cotter.

Thinkitdontjinxit makes his way round the ring during his £185,000 sale Credit: Debbie Burt

“He looks like a nice horse and he was highly recommended by Denis Murphy,” said Elliott. “He won well at the weekend and we’ve been lucky with the sire before – King Of Kingsfield is also by Vadamos. We watched his video and we liked what he did. He looks like a nice individual so hopefully he’s lucky now.”

When asked whose colours Thinkitdontjinxit would be seen in next, Elliott said: “We’ll get him home and see.”

Thinkitdontjinxit’s previous trip to the sales saw him fetch €22,000 from Mount Eaton Stud at the Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale in 2021.

He is the third foal out of Moonlit Theatre, a daughter of King’s Theatre who finished runner-up in a bumper and a pair of maiden hurdles during a brief stint in training with Henry de Bromhead. She is a half-sister to the three-time winner and Grade 3-placed chaser Ramillies.

Elliott signed for two lots under his own name and another two alongside Aidan ‘Mouse’ O’Ryan for a combined spend of £575,000.

Bromley lands On Time

Order On Time, runner-up to Tendoo on debut at Turtulla, makes the switch from Sean Doyle’s branch of the Monbeg academy to Paul Nicholls’ yard after Anthony Bromley struck a bid of £200,000.

The four-year-old son of Order Of St George was added to the Monbeg Stables portfolio at a cost of €36,000 at last year’s Derby Sale. The six-figure youngster is out of the Grade 2-placed Authorized mare Lettre De Cachet, a half-sister to Group 2 Superlative Stakes scorer Silver Grecian.

Anthony Bromley: 'Loved the horse; he’s very athletic with size and scope' Credit: Debbie Burt

“I’ve bought him for Paul Nicholls,” said Bromley. “Loved the horse; he’s very athletic with size and scope. He was strongly recommended by Sean Doyle. The race is worth watching because the first two pulled miles clear. I know he only came second but the winner is already in Paul’s yard and they like him a lot. I felt this horse lost very little in defeat. He was fully priced but he looked like one of the nicest four-year-old pointers in the sale tonight. He’s out of an Authorized mare, which I like too. Paul is looking for an owner.”

Doyle was full of confidence in his charge, saying: “We really think he’s the best horse in the sale. We believe he has a massive future and is as good as any of the Grade 1 horses we’ve sold. He’s gone to a really good home now. He’s all Authorized, and no one needs to say what a fabulous sire he is. I’ve been very lucky with Order Of St George too and I’m over the moon. He was a light framed store and he’s still a light framed horse so we had to take our time with him.”

Quest finds £170,000 conclusion

Proceedings got off to a flyer when the first lot into the ring brought £170,000. Quest For Answers won a Borris House four-year-old maiden for Michael Murphy and was snapped up by Emeraldway Bloodstock and Mouse Morris.

The son of Quest For Peace cost the Redbridge Stables man just €6,500 as a foal at the Goffs December National Hunt Sale, but that modest price tag did not stop him scoring by fully 20 lengths on debut between the flags.

“We’ll send him to Mouse Morris for a new partnership,” said Patrick O’Brien after signing the six-figure ticket. “We’re looking forward to him and obviously Mick has done a great job preparing him. I’d say he beat a very good horse in his point-to-point so he’s an exciting prospect. We’re delighted to get him.”

Quest For Answers is out of A Little Help, a daughter of Librettist whose page goes back to the triple Group 1 winner Crimplene who annexed the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation and Nassau Stakes during a productive 2000 campaign for Clive Brittain.

